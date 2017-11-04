Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • oneplus-5-camera-shootout-1141-008
    1
    of 9
  • android-authority-oneplus-5t-leak
    2
    of 9
  • oneplus-5t-foto
    3
    of 9
  • oneplus-5t-pgw-leak
    4
    of 9
  • oneplus-5t-rumor
    5
    of 9
  • oppomart-oneplus-5t-listing
    6
    of 9
  • oneplus-headphone-jacks
    7
    of 9
  • oneplus-tea-teaser-5t
    8
    of 9
  • oneplus-5-trade-in-program
    9
    of 9

Step aside OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is coming to town.

Caption by: / Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

This early leak highlights the slim bezels we expect to see on the OnePlus 5T.

Caption by: / Photo by: Android Authority

A later render supports the rumor of a bigger screen-to-body ratio.

Caption by: / Photo by: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

A phone matching the description of the OnePlus 5T was spotted at the OnePlus booth at Paris Games Week.

Caption by: / Photo by: Alessandro Palmarini

These leaked images show off other suspected features, like a fingerprint scanner on the back and dual rear cameras.

Caption by: / Photo by: Weibo

This early online listing (which we take with a big grain of salt) includes possible specs like a 6-inch screen and Snapdragon 835 processor.

Caption by: / Photo by: Screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Something that's not going to change? OnePlus confirmed that the 5T will keep the headphone jack.

Caption by: / Photo by: OnePlus

Before confirming the OnePlus 5T, the company teased the phone name with five cups of tea. (Get it? Five-tea.)

Caption by: / Photo by: OnePlus

The phone has yet to be officially unveiled, but we're eager to see how the OnePlus 5T will take the OnePlus 5 a step further. Stay up to date on all the rumors here.

Caption by: / Photo by: Juan Garzón/CNET
1 of 9
|

This is what the OnePlus 5T could look like

Published:
Up Next
Best iPhone X cases
42

Latest Stories

It only took one drop to break the iPhone X

It only took one drop to break the iPhone X

by
Buy AppleCare+ or a case for your iPhone X -- or else

Buy AppleCare+ or a case for your iPhone X -- or else

by
It didn't take much to break the iPhone X
4:34

It didn't take much to break the iPhone X

by
Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpad
1:31

Acer's slim Triton 700 plays hide-and-seek with its touchpad

by
Kind of like a cheaper Pixel 2
1:57

Kind of like a cheaper Pixel 2

by
Netflix parts ways with Kevin Spacey

Netflix parts ways with Kevin Spacey

by