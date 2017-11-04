Esto también se puede leer en español.
Step aside OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is coming to town.
This early leak highlights the slim bezels we expect to see on the OnePlus 5T.
A later render supports the rumor of a bigger screen-to-body ratio.
A phone matching the description of the OnePlus 5T was spotted at the OnePlus booth at Paris Games Week.
These leaked images show off other suspected features, like a fingerprint scanner on the back and dual rear cameras.
This early online listing (which we take with a big grain of salt) includes possible specs like a 6-inch screen and Snapdragon 835 processor.
Something that's not going to change? OnePlus confirmed that the 5T will keep the headphone jack.
Before confirming the OnePlus 5T, the company teased the phone name with five cups of tea. (Get it? Five-tea.)
The phone has yet to be officially unveiled, but we're eager to see how the OnePlus 5T will take the OnePlus 5 a step further. Stay up to date on all the rumors here.