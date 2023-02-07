OnePlus 11 Flaunts Its Curving Glass and Metal Body

The OnePlus 11 is the company's first true flagship to launch in 2023 and offers plenty to get excited about. From its slick refreshed design to its hyper-powerful processor and fast charging skills, this phone works hard to earn its flagship title.
Although its camera isn't the best around, it's an excellent flagship, and with a starting price of only $699 (£729) -- or $799 (£799) as reviewed -- it's cheaper than the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Its refreshed design includes a glossy glass back and a circular camera unit. I like it.
At 6.7 inches, it's a big phone, but it's not unwieldy to hold.
The curving metal on the side looks lovely.
The display's maximum 3,260x1,440-pixel resolution makes everything look nice and sharp.
It's packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with 16GB of RAM on my review model.
It put in some of the best results on benchmark tests we've seen.
The new design feels fresh, but still part of the OnePlus family.
The OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 11.
I think the phone looks both smart and stylish.
A fingerprint scanner is built into the display.
The green color looks great.
There are three cameras including a main lens, a super-wide and a 2x portrait lens.
Its images are good, but they're not great, sometimes producing shots that look over-saturated and unnatural.
From left to right: the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the OnePlus 11's biggest competition. Its camera is better and it has better waterproofing.
But the OnePlus 11 is more powerful than the Pixel 7 Pro, and it's slightly cheaper.
The always-on display.
You can reduce the screen resolution, which helps to preserve battery.
The display supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus content.
It's the cheapest flagship on sale.
The phone's software is based on Android 13.
OnePlus's Oxygen OS 13 software skin is clean and easy to use.
Key specs of the OnePlus 11.
OnePlus is promising four years of Android software updates and an additional fifth year of security updates.
That means the phone will be safe to use five years from now.
OnePlus also launched the Buds Pro 2.
Taking pictures with the phone.
The portrait mode is decent enough, but I wish it had a proper telephoto zoom, like the 5x zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro.
It's comfortable to hold.
It sits well next to a flat white.