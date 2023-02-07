X
OnePlus 11 Flaunts Its Curving Glass and Metal Body

Take a close look at the sleek new OnePlus 11.

Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Image showing a OnePlus phone
1 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 11 is the company's first true flagship to launch in 2023 and offers plenty to get excited about. From its slick refreshed design to its hyper-powerful processor and fast charging skills, this phone works hard to earn its flagship title.   

Although its camera isn't the best around, it's an excellent flagship, and with a starting price of only $699 (£729) -- or $799 (£799) as reviewed -- it's cheaper than the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 Pro. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
2 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Its refreshed design includes a glossy glass back and a circular camera unit. I like it. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
3 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

At 6.7 inches, it's a big phone, but it's not unwieldy to hold. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
4 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The curving metal on the side looks lovely.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
5 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The display's maximum 3,260x1,440-pixel resolution makes everything look nice and sharp. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
6 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with 16GB of RAM on my review model.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
7 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It put in some of the best results on benchmark tests we've seen. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
8 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The new design feels fresh, but still part of the OnePlus family. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
9 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 11.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
10 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I think the phone looks both smart and stylish.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
11 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A fingerprint scanner is built into the display.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
12 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The green color looks great.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
13 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There are three cameras including a main lens, a super-wide and a 2x portrait lens. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
14 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Its images are good, but they're not great, sometimes producing shots that look over-saturated and unnatural. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
15 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

From left to right: the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10 Pro.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
16 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the OnePlus 11's biggest competition. Its camera is better and it has better waterproofing. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
17 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But the OnePlus 11 is more powerful than the Pixel 7 Pro, and it's slightly cheaper. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
18 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The always-on display.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
19 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

You can reduce the screen resolution, which helps to preserve battery.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
20 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The display supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus content.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
21 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's the cheapest flagship on sale.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
22 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone's software is based on Android 13.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
23 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus's Oxygen OS 13 software skin is clean and easy to use. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
24 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Key specs of the OnePlus 11.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
25 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus is promising four years of Android software updates and an additional fifth year of security updates. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
26 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

That means the phone will be safe to use five years from now. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
27 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus also launched the Buds Pro 2. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
28 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Taking pictures with the phone.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
29 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The portrait mode is decent enough, but I wish it had a proper telephoto zoom, like the 5x zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
30 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's comfortable to hold.

Image showing a OnePlus phone
31 of 31 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It sits well next to a flat white.

