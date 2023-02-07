OnePlus 11 Flaunts Its Curving Glass and Metal Body

The OnePlus 11 is the company's first true flagship to launch in 2023 and offers plenty to get excited about. From its slick refreshed design to its hyper-powerful processor and fast charging skills, this phone works hard to earn its flagship title.

Although its camera isn't the best around, it's an excellent flagship, and with a starting price of only $699 (£729) -- or $799 (£799) as reviewed -- it's cheaper than the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 Pro.