OnePlus 10T Ditches Premium Feel for Slippery, Shiny Aesthetics

The OnePlus 10T is a small refinement over the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of power, but it comes at the cost of better features seen in the 10 Pro.
The OnePlus 10T does come at a lower $649 and £629 price in the US for a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is down from the OnePlus 10 Pro's original base price of $899 for a similar memory and storage configuration. But OnePlus also announced a price drop for the 10 Pro, bringing its base price down to $799.
The OnePlus 10T is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a mighty 16GB of RAM, which does make it an absolute powerhouse. But that's only a small upgrade in speed according to our benchmark tests.
It's also a matter of the use case. That extra power isn't going to help you post a TikTok video quicker or make better-looking photo edits in Snapseed. The OnePlus 10 Pro also already plays games very well at max settings.
With OnePlus' Hasselblad partnership not extending to the 10T, the camera hardware is reduced to a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a worthless 2-megapixel macro lens. It's a big step down from the 48-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto on the 10 Pro.
The OnePlus 10T (left) is pictured here with the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The OnePlus 10T does include a fast charger.
The OnePlus 10T supports 150W fast charging. It's ridiculously fast, but compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro it's only faster by 10 minutes.
The OnePlus 10T also has good battery life. You won't struggle to get a full day of use out of it, but of course it'll take very little time to give it a juice up if you do find yourself running out of power later in the day.
