X
OnePlus 10T vs. 10 ProSamsung QN90B TV ReviewBest Cheap Phone PlanGrill Tools Under $25Try Meal Kits for Next to NothingGreat Sheets

OnePlus 10T Ditches Premium Feel for Slippery, Shiny Aesthetics

The OnePlus 10T's big highlight is its speedier chip, but it comes with several sacrifices.

pp
Andrew Lanxon
pp

Andrew Lanxon

See full bio
OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
1 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is a small refinement over the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of power, but it comes at the cost of better features seen in the 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
2 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T does come at a lower $649 and £629 price in the US for a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is down from the OnePlus 10 Pro's original base price of $899 for a similar memory and storage configuration. But OnePlus also announced a price drop for the 10 Pro, bringing its base price down to $799.

OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
3 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a mighty 16GB of RAM, which does make it an absolute powerhouse. But that's only a small upgrade in speed according to our benchmark tests.

OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
4 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

It's also a matter of the use case. That extra power isn't going to help you post a TikTok video quicker or make better-looking photo edits in Snapseed. The OnePlus 10 Pro also already plays games very well at max settings.

OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
5 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

With OnePlus' Hasselblad partnership not extending to the 10T, the camera hardware is reduced to a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a worthless 2-megapixel macro lens. It's a big step down from the 48-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto on the 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro.
6 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T (left) is pictured here with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T with charging cable
7 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T does include a fast charger.

OnePlus 10T with its charger.
8 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T supports 150W fast charging. It's ridiculously fast, but compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro it's only faster by 10 minutes.

OnePlus 10T photgraphed against plain pink background
9 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T also has good battery life. You won't struggle to get a full day of use out of it, but of course it'll take very little time to give it a juice up if you do find yourself running out of power later in the day.

OnePlus 10T bottom edge of phone
10 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

Keep clicking through for more photos of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T
11 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T
12 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T front
13 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T battery settings
14 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T with Android 12 logo
15 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T cameras.
16 of 16 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus 10T

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2022 Nissan Rogue Is More Powerful, More Efficient

More Galleries

2022 Nissan Rogue Is More Powerful, More Efficient

30 Photos
The 42 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Genesis G90 Is a Proper Luxo-Barge

More Galleries

2023 Genesis G90 Is a Proper Luxo-Barge

50 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
Ford Maverick Gets the Tremor Treatment

More Galleries

Ford Maverick Gets the Tremor Treatment

26 Photos
2023 Chevy Colorado Looks Better Inside and Out

More Galleries

2023 Chevy Colorado Looks Better Inside and Out

64 Photos