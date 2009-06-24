Olympus E-P1 photo samples

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Noise

High ISO noise

Break out the good lenses

Sharpness

Distortion

Highlights

Shadow detail

Art Filters

Color

  • 1
    of 9
  • 2
    of 9
  • 3
    of 9
  • 4
    of 9
  • 5
    of 9
  • 6
    of 9
  • 7
    of 9
  • 8
    of 9
  • 9
    of 9
Olympus' TruePic V image processor delivers excellent noise performance for this price class, with clean photos up through ISO 400 and good, only slightly degraded photos at ISO 800 and ISO 1600. While its high ISO performance is better than that of compact competitors like the Canon PowerShot G10 and Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX3, as well as Micro Four Thirds models like the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 and GH1, it's still not up to dSLR competitors like the Canon EOS Rebel T1i or Nikon D5000. (No space for ISO 6400 crop.)
Caption by / Photo by Matthew Fitzgerald/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The quality of Olympus' noise reduction improves with TruePic V; even areas with a lot of color noise have become a lot less obtrusive.(ISO 1600, 1/60 sec, f3.9, spot meter, AWB, 14-42mm kit lens)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Though they're not as compact as the lenses designed for Micro Four Thirds, you will see an improvement in photo quality using more expensive, full-size Four Thirds lenses like the 12-60mm f2.8-4 SWD lens with the optional adapter. Here, the better lens allowed me to gain a stop for a better exposure and less noisy shot.(ISO 800, 1/30 sec, f3.4, spot meter, AWB)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
For such a compact model, the 14-42mm kit lens can be pretty sharp. It does a lot better at macro distances--and can focus pretty close--than at traditional ones, however. (1/100 sec, f5.6, spot meter, AWB)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Shot at the kit lens' widest angle 14mm (28mm equivalent), this shot would have had lots of fringing on the clear condensation if the lens distortion were severe. It doesn't, so it's not. Or at least the camera compensates well. (1/320, f10, ISO 200, AWB)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The E-P1 does a pretty good job capturing highlight detail. While there's a touch of clipping here, you can still make out the ridges in the metal in most spots. (1/125, f5, ISO 200, AWB, spot meter)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The camera seems to have a relatively broad tonal range for its class. You can still make out a fair bit of detail in the shadows, plus there isn't a lot of noise. (1/200 sec, f6.3, -2 stops exposure compensation, AWB, ISO 200)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
The E-P1 includes Olympus' 6 Art Filters, which includes a Pinhole effect shown here.
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
Though it's hard to tell from these surreally saturated captures of surreal colors, the E-P1 actually produces very good, accurate colors, and has dependable automatic white balance indoors and out. (Unfortunately, weather prevented me from getting some real nature colors with the E-P1.)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET
$389.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
1 of 9
|

Olympus E-P1 photo samples

Updated:
Up Next
Up close with Google Clips
14

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by