Taking a spin with the Nubia Alpha watch phone at MWC

Is it a watch phone? Or a phone watch? After a short tour, the Nubia Alpha feels more like a watch with a phone built in. But either way, it's an interesting and welcome change from a sea of black rectangle phones. And unlike the wearable phone concepts we've seen before, it actually works.
You can interact with the flexible 4.01-inch flexible OLED display in a couple of ways. I mostly swiped up and down and back and forth through the various menus using my finger. I wasn't optimistic going into my trial, but the screen was responsive and easy to use.
The Alpha also supports gesture recognition. It works relatively well, but it was difficult to get a good sense of just how good it was when I wore it for just a short time. But even if it was great, I'm not sure I'd use it all that much.
The Alpha closes with a clasp. I couldn't close it completely due to the security cable, but the watch didn't feel too heavy. The gold color is a bit blingy, but even in the black hue, it's not a watch for people that like minimalist design. The Alpha is water-resistant, and it doesn't feel cheap.