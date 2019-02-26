Taking a spin with the Nubia Alpha watch phone at MWC

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-5
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-11
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-3
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-7
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-8
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-10
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-4
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-2
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-12
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-14
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-15
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-9
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-6
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-17
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-16
  • nubia-alpha-mwc-2019-18

Is it a watch phone? Or a phone watch? After a short tour, the Nubia Alpha feels more like a watch with a phone built in. But either way, it's an interesting and welcome change from a sea of black rectangle phones. And unlike the wearable phone concepts we've seen before, it actually works.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
1
of 17

You can interact with the flexible 4.01-inch flexible OLED display in a couple of ways. I mostly swiped up and down and back and forth through the various menus using my finger. I wasn't optimistic going into my trial, but the screen was responsive and easy to use. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
2
of 17

To move back through a menu, you press on the bottom crown.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
3
of 17

The Alpha also supports gesture recognition. It works relatively well, but it was difficult to get a good sense of just how good it was when I wore it for just a short time. But even if it was great, I'm not sure I'd use it all that much.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
4
of 17

The Alpha closes with a clasp. I couldn't close it completely due to the security cable, but the watch didn't feel too heavy. The gold color is a bit blingy, but even in the black hue, it's not a watch for people that like minimalist design. The Alpha is water-resistant, and it doesn't feel cheap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
5
of 17

The Alpha has four main menus, each in a different color. Swipe to either side to scroll through them.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
6
of 17

Options in the blue menu are mostly about settings, like selecting a Wi-Fi network.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
7
of 17

Check the purple menu for utility options like weather, your schedule and a stopwatch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
8
of 17

The last menu, with orange icons, has a large set of sleep-tracking, fitness and health-assistant apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
9
of 17

Powering the Alpha is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor from Qualcomm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
10
of 17

There's one version of the Alpha with an eSIM for making calls. Dial numbers on the little keypad. The eSIM supports 4G networks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
11
of 17

Typing messages using the nine-digit keypad would be maddening in the age of full-screen keyboards. Hopefully, the Alpha supports voice dictation. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
12
of 17

There's a 5-megapixel camera for selfies or anything else.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
13
of 17

The camera lens is just to the right of the display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
14
of 17

The photo gallery scrolled in a loop across the screen. It all made for a cool effect to see photos flash by.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
15
of 17

The Nubia also records video.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
16
of 17

There's even a music player. You have 16GB of RAM for storing your stuff. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNETRead the article
17
of 17
Now Reading

Taking a spin with the Nubia Alpha watch phone at MWC

Up Next

Huawei Mate X triple threat: Foldable phone with 5G, lots of cameras

Latest Stories

The Inventor: HBO's Theranos film diagnoses Silicon Valley schadenfreude

The Inventor: HBO's Theranos film diagnoses Silicon Valley schadenfreude

by
2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

75 Photos
Let's look inside Microsoft's HoloLens 2 (The 3:59, Ep. 525)

Let's look inside Microsoft's HoloLens 2 (The 3:59, Ep. 525)

by
iPhone 11 rumors: Price, specs, features and everything else we know

iPhone 11 rumors: Price, specs, features and everything else we know

by
Game of Thrones fans are dying for a season 8 trailer

Game of Thrones fans are dying for a season 8 trailer

by