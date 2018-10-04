Nokia 7.1 is a 'pure,' cheap Android phone with two cameras

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Nokia 7.1 has a low price for a midrange phone that offers so much.
There's the 5.8-inch screen. Yes, Virginia, it has a notch.
You get two cameras on the back: one a 12-megapixel sensor and the other a 5-megapixel lens for depth.
Shiny accents brighten the neutral tones.
The Nokia 7.1 comes in two colors: steel gloss and midnight blue. They're both extremely safe, and, to be honest, a little boring.
Or, if you're being charitable, "classy"!
I like the coppery accents best.
Nokia phones run Android One software, which means it's as close to the Pixel version of the OS as you can get without being a Pixel.
Here's the slim volume rocker.
You'll have the usual USB-C charging port. Don't worry, you won't ever have to use it for your headphones...
...because the Nokia 7.1 also has a headphone jack.
It's nice to see multiple phone makers still hanging on to this feature.
The Nokia 7.1's camera features add an adjustable portrait mode, which means you can control the amount of blur on a shot.
The phone also gets an update to the Nokia "bothie" mode, which takes photo and video from both cameras simultaneously.
Now you can slide the frame to include more or less of each camera.
Pro photo mode is still here, letting you manually adjust white balance, ISO and other settings.
The Nokia 7.1, left, enhances standard definition video (right) to an HDR treatment (left) with brighter whites and deeper contrast.
Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which promises to make the 7.1 up to 40 percent faster than the Nokia 7.
The 7.1 will ship with Android 8.1, but will upgrade to Android 9 Pie by the end of November.
The phone will cost $349 in the US, and will sell at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Global buyers should check local retailers for pricing and sale dates.
Read our hands-on impressions of the Nokia 7.1 here.