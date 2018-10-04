Nokia 7.1 is a 'pure,' cheap Android phone with two cameras

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Nokia 7.1 has a low price for a midrange phone that offers so much.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 21

There's the 5.8-inch screen. Yes, Virginia, it has a notch.

There's the 5.8-inch screen. Yes, Virginia, it has a notch.
2
of 21

You get two cameras on the back: one a 12-megapixel sensor and the other a 5-megapixel lens for depth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 21

Shiny accents brighten the neutral tones.

Shiny accents brighten the neutral tones.
4
of 21

The Nokia 7.1 comes in two colors: steel gloss and midnight blue. They're both extremely safe, and, to be honest, a little boring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 21

Or, if you're being charitable, "classy"!

Or, if you're being charitable, "classy"!
6
of 21

I like the coppery accents best.

I like the coppery accents best.
7
of 21

Nokia phones run Android One software, which means it's as close to the Pixel version of the OS as you can get without being a Pixel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
8
of 21

Here's the slim volume rocker.

Here's the slim volume rocker.
9
of 21

You'll have the usual USB-C charging port. Don't worry, you won't ever have to use it for your headphones...

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 21

...because the Nokia 7.1 also has a headphone jack. 

...because the Nokia 7.1 also has a headphone jack.
11
of 21

It's nice to see multiple phone makers still hanging on to this feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 21

The Nokia 7.1's camera features add an adjustable portrait mode, which means you can control the amount of blur on a shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 21

The phone also gets an update to the Nokia "bothie" mode, which takes photo and video from both cameras simultaneously. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 21

Now you can slide the frame to include more or less of each camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
15
of 21

Pro photo mode is still here, letting you manually adjust white balance, ISO and other settings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
16
of 21

The Nokia 7.1, left, enhances standard definition video (right) to an HDR treatment (left) with brighter whites and deeper contrast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
17
of 21

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which promises to make the 7.1 up to 40 percent faster than the Nokia 7.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
18
of 21

The 7.1 will ship with Android 8.1, but will upgrade to Android 9 Pie by the end of November.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
19
of 21

The phone will cost $349 in the US, and will sell at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Global buyers should check local retailers for pricing and sale dates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
20
of 21

Read our hands-on impressions of the Nokia 7.1 here.

Read our hands-on impressions of the Nokia 7.1 here.
21
of 21
