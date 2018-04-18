CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Labo is a completely insane idea from Nintendo, blending cardboard folding with programmable gaming accessories. It comes in two versions: a $70 Variety Kit, and a $80 Robot Kit.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Inside, Labo is almost all cardboard sheets, with a few extras and a physical game card in a box.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

There's also some string, plastic grommets, reflective stickers, rubber bands and foam-backed stickers. They'll all be used.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

When Labo is assembled, it can become crazy things like a robot backpack (the only thing you'll make in the Robot Kit), a cardboard piano or a weird toy cardboard house (part of the Variety Kit).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Curious about the Robot Kit? This is me in the backpack.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

It barely fit on my big grown-up shoulders, but there are adjustable straps.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The Robot Kit turns your body into a game controller for a bunch of little game modes, like a home version of Pacific Rim.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

My punches become robot punches. My stomps becomes robot stomps.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Everything is controlled by cords connecting to the backpack. Oddly, it really works.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

And it's tiring. There's even a calorie estimator based on weight.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

There aren't a ton of game modes in the Robot Kit, but there's a timed destroy-everything mode that tallies points, and a series of individual challenges that can be unlocked. Plus, a two-player vs. mode if you have a friend who also bought one of these eighty-dollar things.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The head visor isn't just absurd: It actually does something.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Flipping the visor up puts the game in third-person mode. Flipped down, it's a first-person view. An inserted Joy-Con controller recognizes head movement and visor motion.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

You'll need to adjust the straps and pulleys for your arm length.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Same goes for the cardboard foot straps.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

It's not always flattering to be a middle-aged cardboard robot.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

But I loved it.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Taking off the gear was sometimes challenging. Don't bend anything!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

This kit took me over five hours to make.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Robot Kit is best when the Switch is connected to a TV. To control things like menus, use the Joy-Con on your head.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The hand grips are just rolled-up tubes of cardboard. Actually, everything is cardboard.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The cords can be wrapped up to shorten how far they extend, or unraveled.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The backpack's straps are a little tight for me. Pretty amazing it's all cardboard, except for some fabric straps and plastic grommets.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

What's inside? It's mostly hollow, with a few weighted blocks that rise and fall as you pull your hands and feet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The blocks have reflective stickers that the IR camera on the Joy-Con can read and turn into game motion.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The Joy-Con sticks out of the backpack's back.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

You'll need to find a place to store all this stuff (good luck).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The Variety Kit has five things you can make, plus a handful of other surprises. One project is House, a weird little house-thing toy.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

In it, a little cute digital creature lives.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

You can insert various buttons and blocks to make things happen in the house.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

There's a left hole, a right hole and a bottom hole. Each spot changes what happens, and objects can be combined.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

I'm using an oven for some reason!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

A mine cart mini-game, my son's favorite. Punching the springy button makes it jump.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

You can collect things to feed your creature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Turn the crank, make the critter run in a wheel.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

It would be fun if Nintendo released more buttons in an update pack.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

"Play" is the Labo mode where all the games and experiences are kept.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

As you can see, there are more things to do than Toy-Con creations, so some cardboard things get more than one (the piano gets an aquarium and a recording studio, plus the piano app).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Make, Play, Discover are the three areas of Labo, and each has things to do.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Discover mode is set up like a series of manuals for each creation. It's full of insights, play tips, repair troubleshooting and little Easter eggs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

In the House part of Discover, there are parts to read up on.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The info is presented as a chat by cartoon avatars in Labo who explain how everything is made, and suggest ideas to explore. Keep reading, and more tips and parts unlock.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Deeper in Discover is Toy-Con Garage (under a manhole cover), where there are a set of pretty open programming tools. It's like IFTTT for gaming, and has other projects to explore... but it's a little hard to see on the small screen.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Make is where the building instructions are kept. They're like animated versions of Lego instructions married with Ikea.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Projects are broken down into stages (the piano took me nearly three hours).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Cardboard sheets are clearly identified...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

...and folding instructions are animated and clear. You can rewind and fast forward, or spin the models around and zoom in, which is really helpful.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

It made me confident enough to handle all the projects, but some parts are too complicated for young kids (I think, but I may be wrong: I built with my 9-year-old and it was great).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Just keep in mind, building will take you hours (and hours).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Speaking of the piano, it's one of the coolest parts of the Labo Variety Kit. The keys all work nicely, but that's not all.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Side buttons play popular songs to learn, and a lever changes octaves. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

There are also removable plugs that change the instruments and add effects. An extra Studio mode customizes the sounds even more and can record songs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Inside, the piano is somewhat simple. Like the robot and house, it has reflective stickers that move and can be read by the Joy-Con's IR camera.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The Joy-Con sticks into the back.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

The keys move...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

...and the IR camera registers them. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Here's the side lever, which uses a rubber band to add springiness (some parts use a few rubber bands). Stay tuned for more as we build and try more things!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$69.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home
