Nikon's Small World Photography winners see art in remarkable, tiny worlds

Anyone else wish that Game of Thrones' lighting department made the Battle of Winterfell look like these neurons?

The stunning second-place photo by Esmeralda Paric and Holly Stefan is a microfluidic device that contains 300,000 networking neurons, or brain cells. Bridged by delicate lines, axons that help neurons transmit electrical signals, each side's vibrant tones starkly contrast over a black inky liquid.

Stark-ly.