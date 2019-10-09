Nikon Z50: Nikon's first APS-C mirrorless design doesn't break new ground

CNET también está disponible en español.
The two function buttons in the front aren't squeezed tightly between the lens and the grip, which makes them more comfortable to use.
The control layout is similar enough to the D3500 that it shouldn't be too much of a struggle for people stepping up to the Z50.
The Z50 has an HDMI connector, micro USB and mic jack.
It has a pretty typical control layout.
When retracted, the lens is reasonably short for its focal range.
When zoomed out, it's pretty long, though.
The manually collapsible16-50mm lens is about the same size as the equivalent power zoom.
When expanded, the 16-50mm lens is still relatively compact.
This one's not for the Z50 -- it's $8K.