Nikon Z50: Nikon's first APS-C mirrorless design doesn't break new ground

Front functions

The two function buttons in the front aren't squeezed tightly between the lens and the grip, which makes them more comfortable to use.

Control layout

The control layout is similar enough to the D3500 that it shouldn't be too much of a struggle for people stepping up to the Z50.

Connections

The Z50 has an HDMI connector, micro USB and mic jack.

Back controls

It has a pretty typical control layout.

Big thumb rest

Deep grip

50-250mm lens

When retracted, the lens is reasonably short for its focal range.

50-250mm lens

When zoomed out, it's pretty long, though.

Compact zoom

The manually collapsible16-50mm lens is about the same size as the equivalent power zoom.

16-50mm lens

When expanded, the 16-50mm lens is still relatively compact.

Dual lens kit

58mm f0.95 Noct lens

This one's not for the Z50 -- it's $8K.

Nikon Z50

Nikon Z50

