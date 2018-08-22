Nikon births a full-frame mirrorless series, the Z7 and Z6

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • nikon-z-7-14
  • nikon-z-7-9
  • nikon-z-7-12
  • nikon-z-7-11
  • nikon-z-7-8
  • nikon-z-7-4
  • nikon-z-7-7
  • nikon-z-7-5
  • nikon-z-7-2
  • nikon-z-7-10
  • nikon-z-7-3
  • nikon-z-7-6
  • nikon-z-7-1

Deep grip

If you're going to put F-mount lenses on it, the big, comfortable grip comes in handy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Yes, you can get ridiculous

The new 500 millimeter telephoto lens attached to the Z7 via the Mount Adapter FTZ.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Mount adapter

The mount adapter increases the distance between the lens and the sensor, necessary to use DSLR lenses on the camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Big mount

It's got one of the widest mounts in its class, intended to make super wide-aperture lenses practical.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Size

It's about the same size as the current Sony A7 series models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Back controls

The controls blend layouts from the consumer and pro DSLR lines.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Z-mount lenses

The series launches with three new lenses: a 35mm f1.8 S, 50mm f1.8 S and a 24-70mm f4 S. "S" is the new designation for its top-of-the-line glass.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Card slot

The camera currently supports XQD cards, and the camera only has a single slot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Status display

Nikon put a status LCD on the top of the camera, which, depending how you feel about it, is either terrific or superfluous.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Depth

The depth of the camera with the Mount Adapter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Mode dial

It's lockable.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Connections

The Z models are one of the first to offer a USB-C connection.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy

Large lenses

While Nikon is likely to offer more compact lenses eventually, the current primes are rather large.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
13
of 13
Read First Take
$3,399.95 at Best Buy
Now Reading

Nikon births a full-frame mirrorless series, the Z7 and Z6

Up Next

Compact cameras for advanced photographers

Latest Stories

Winter stout is coming? HBO releases new Game of Thrones beer

Winter stout is coming? HBO releases new Game of Thrones beer

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
NASA images from space show a world on fire

NASA images from space show a world on fire

by
A dozen of tech's biggest companies to reportedly meet about election preparations

A dozen of tech's biggest companies to reportedly meet about election preparations

by
Sharp Objects wraps up its first season

Sharp Objects wraps up its first season

by
Porsche's Project Gold 911 is a brand-spankin'-new 993 Turbo

Porsche's Project Gold 911 is a brand-spankin'-new 993 Turbo

by