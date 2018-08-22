Nikon births a full-frame mirrorless series, the Z7 and Z6

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
If you're going to put F-mount lenses on it, the big, comfortable grip comes in handy.
The new 500 millimeter telephoto lens attached to the Z7 via the Mount Adapter FTZ.
The mount adapter increases the distance between the lens and the sensor, necessary to use DSLR lenses on the camera.
It's got one of the widest mounts in its class, intended to make super wide-aperture lenses practical.
It's about the same size as the current Sony A7 series models.
The controls blend layouts from the consumer and pro DSLR lines.
The series launches with three new lenses: a 35mm f1.8 S, 50mm f1.8 S and a 24-70mm f4 S. "S" is the new designation for its top-of-the-line glass.
The camera currently supports XQD cards, and the camera only has a single slot.
Nikon put a status LCD on the top of the camera, which, depending how you feel about it, is either terrific or superfluous.
The depth of the camera with the Mount Adapter.
It's lockable.
The Z models are one of the first to offer a USB-C connection.
While Nikon is likely to offer more compact lenses eventually, the current primes are rather large.