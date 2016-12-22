HolidayBuyer's Guide
Pics or it didn't happen: The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoe

These are the $720 Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoes -- and they are awesome.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

MSRP: $720.00

See manufacturer website for availability.

The shoes are truly life imitating art -- we've been craving bad boys like this ever since "Back to the Future Part II."

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

They automatically lace up when you step into them, and you can adjust the fit with buttons on the side.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

You can only buy them by appointment and there weren't many made, so this is some serious collector's territory.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

I'm not gonna lie -- I love these shoes so much.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

See that glowing midsole? That was inspired by all the glowing space robots in Pixar's movie "Wall-E."

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

They power up through these magnetic pucks, and you should be able to go two weeks between charges.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Check out a ton of great shots of these Nike HyperAdapts.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

Read on for everything you need to know about Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoes.

Photo by: Josh Miller/CNET

