These are the $720 Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoes -- and they are awesome.
MSRP:
$720.00
See manufacturer website for availability.
The shoes are truly life imitating art -- we've been craving bad boys like this ever since "Back to the Future Part II."
They automatically lace up when you step into them, and you can adjust the fit with buttons on the side.
You can only buy them by appointment and there weren't many made, so this is some serious collector's territory.
I'm not gonna lie -- I love these shoes so much.
See that glowing midsole? That was inspired by all the glowing space robots in Pixar's movie "Wall-E."
They power up through these magnetic pucks, and you should be able to go two weeks between charges.
Check out a ton of great shots of these Nike HyperAdapts.
Read on for everything you need to know about Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoes.
The best tech gifts under $50
Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.