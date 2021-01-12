  • black-widow-marvel-poster-crop
Blockbusters of 2021 (and 2022)

2021 is going to be a big year for blockbuster movies. The disruption from coronavirus means that a backlog of massive films intended for release in 2020 are now crammed into 2021 and 2022 -- and several are coming to the small screen on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus.

James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and many more have been rescheduled for the new year -- but the pandemic isn't over yet, so there's still uncertainty over these big-budget flicks.

Will there be more postponements? Will we make it to theaters this year? Will we be end up enjoying these new films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Whatever happens, we've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

Locked Down (Jan 14, 2021)

Topical stuff streaming on HBO Max as Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor use the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off a jewellery heist. 

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15, 2021)

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is an android with attitude in Netflix's near-future action thriller. 

Coming 2 America (March 5, 2021)

Eddie Murphy is Coming 2 America, again, in a long-awaited sequel to an '80s classic. Originally set for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. 

Release date: March 5, 2021 (originally December 2020)

Chaos Walking (March 5, 2021)

Tom Holland  and Daisy Ridley cause chaos on a planet where all the women have died and thoughts are visible. 

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12, 2021)

Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, created by writer and producer David Chase (right). You'll be able to see it on streaming service HBO Max too.

Release date: March 12, 2021

The King's Man (March 12, 2021)

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies originally slated for a 2019 release.

Release date: March 12, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

In this Disney animated adventure film, lone warrior Raya sets out in search of the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina. It's streaming on Disney Plus too.

Release date: March 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

Morbius (March 19, 2021)

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Morbius, a vampire from the world of Marvel comics, in this adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

Release date: March 19, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

No Time to Die (April 2, 2021)

James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in early 2020, this was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.

Release date: April 2, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (April 9, 2021)

The Belcher family members flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.

Release date: April 9, 2021

Mortal Kombat (April 16, 2021)

The legendary fighting game comes to HBO Max in a new movie produced by James Wan.

Bios (April 16, 2021)

Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones (pictured) is his faithful robot in this postapocalyptic drama.

Release date: April 16, 2021

Last Night in Soho (April 23, 2021)

Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho.

Release date: April 23, 2021

A Quiet Place Part 2 (April 23, 2021)

Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters, in A Quiet Place 2.

Release date: April 23, 2021 (moved from March 2020)

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero, Black Widow, with some help from Florence Pugh.

Release date: May 7, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

Free Guy (May 21, 2021)

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.

Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Godzilla vs. Kong (May 21, 2021)

Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters. Watch in theaters or stream on HBO Max.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Spiral (May 21, 2021)

Chris Rock reinvents the Saw franchise with horror movie Spiral, which is torturing fans with an indefinite delay.

Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

F9 (May 28, 2021)

Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, pushed back a year from its original release date.

Release date: May 28, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella De Vil in Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Infinite (May 28, 2021)

Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens.

Release date: May 28, 2021

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4, 2021)

The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on a real-life murder trial in which the defendant claimed demonic possession. Originally due to open in September 2020, it was moved by Warner Bros to the following summer. It'll also stream on HBO Max at the same time.

Release date: June 4, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (June 11, 2021)

Paul Rudd gets a dose of freaky ghosts in Stranger Things-style reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Release date: June 11, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (June 25, 2021)

The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him for Venom 2 are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs

Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020) 

Top Gun: Maverick (July 2, 2021)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Release date: July 2, 2021 (moved from June 2020)

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Marvel unleashes martial arts action starring Simu Liu as mystical fighter Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Release date: July 9, 2021 (moved from February 2021)

Uncharted (July 16, 2021)

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg.

Release date: July 16, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

The Tomorrow War (July 23, 2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War as a soldier from the past drafted to fight battles of the future.

Release date: July 23, 2021

Jungle Cruise (July 30, 2021)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure, which was postponed a whole year.

Release date: July 30, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Deep Water (Aug. 13, 2021)

Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020, in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September, Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.

Release date: Aug. 13, 2020

The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6, 2021)

Supervillains strike back in James Gunn's anarchic DC comics sequel starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena.

Candyman (Aug. 27, 2021)

Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved around the schedule a few times before being set for August 2021. 

Release date: Aug. 27, 2021 (moved from June 2020)

The Last Duel (Oct. 15, 2021)

Ridley Scott directs Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a period drama about a duel fought in 14th-century France.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from Dec. 25, 2020)

Halloween Kills (Oct. 15, 2021)

Serial slasher and mask aficionado Michael Myers returns for yet another sequel following the 2018 reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Dune (Oct. 1, 2021)

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, which will also stream on HBO Max. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Release date: Oct. 1, 2021 (moved from Dec. 2020)

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins (Oct. 22, 2021)

Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spin-off from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.

Release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)

A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

Mission: Impossible 7 (Nov. 19, 2021)

Tom Cruise runs back onto screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

West Side Story (Dec. 10, 2021)

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.

Release date: Dec. 10, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

Spider-Man sequel (Dec. 17, 2021)

Former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could join current webslinger Tom Holland in this sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home.

The Matrix 4 (Dec. 22, 2021)

Keanu Reeves steps into the Matrix (and onto HBO Max) in a new cyberpunk action thriller from one of the creators behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski.

Nine Days (Jan. 22, 2021)

In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.

Premiere date: Jan. 22, 2021 (Sundance Film Festival) 

Tomb Raider 2 (Unspecified)

Alicia Vikander returns as video game superstar Lara Croft, raiding more tombs with help from director Ben Wheatley. 

Release date: Unspecified (moved from March 2021)

The French Dispatch (Unspecified)

Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Release date: Unspecified (moved from July 2020)

Without Remorse (Unspecified)

Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.

Release date: Unspecified (moved from Feb. 2021)

The 355 (Jan. 14, 2022)

The name's Chastain -- Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.

Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from January 2021)

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021. 

Release date: March 4, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces a slight delay before entering the Multiverse of Madness.

Release date:  March 25, 2022 (moved from Nov. 5, 2021, after being moved from May 2021)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27, 2022)

Yeah, we're thinking he's back.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It was originally slated for June 2021 but pushed back to summer 2022.

Release date: June 10, 2022

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (July 15, 2022)

Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting. The embattled production was also disrupted when Johnny Depp was replaced as the villain by Mad Mikkelsen.

Release date: July 15, 2022

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.

Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)

