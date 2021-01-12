Blockbusters of 2021 (and 2022)

2021 is going to be a big year for blockbuster movies. The disruption from coronavirus means that a backlog of massive films intended for release in 2020 are now crammed into 2021 and 2022 -- and several are coming to the small screen on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus.

James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and many more have been rescheduled for the new year -- but the pandemic isn't over yet, so there's still uncertainty over these big-budget flicks.

Will there be more postponements? Will we make it to theaters this year? Will we be end up enjoying these new films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Whatever happens, we've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

