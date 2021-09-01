Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

The pandemic has brought many changes. From Top Gun: Maverick to Mission: Impossible 7, check out the latest release dates for blockbusters this year (and beyond).
2021 is a big year for blockbuster movies as we catch up with 2020 films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Big flicks like Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and The Suicide Squad have all finally arrived, with Marvel's Shang-Chi, Dune and James Bond adventure No Time to Die coming to theaters and streaming services.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the latest delay as the Delta variant has a global impact. Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2021 (and 2022) movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if and when the dates change again.
Marvel unleashes martial arts action starring Simu Liu as mystical fighter Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung.
Release date: Sept. 3, 2021 (moved from February 2021)
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, created by writer and producer David Chase (pictured right). You'll be able to see it on streaming service HBO Max too.
Release date: Oct. 1, 2021
James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in early 2020, this was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.
Release date: Oct. 8, 2021 (moved from April 2020)
The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him for Venom 2 are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs.
Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from October 2020)
Serial slasher and mask aficionado Michael Myers returns for yet another sequel following the 2018 reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis.
Release date: Oct. 15, 2021
Ridley Scott directs Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a period drama about a duel fought in 14th-century France.
Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from Dec. 25, 2020)
The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, which will also stream on HBO Max. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
Release date: Oct. 22, 2021 (moved from Dec. 2020)
Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.
Release date: Oct. 22, 2021
Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho in this psychological thriller.
Release date: Oct. 29, 2021
Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones is his faithful robot in this post-apocalyptic drama. Originally titled Bios, it was renamed Finch and will be released on streaming service Apple TV.
Release date: Nov. 5, 2021
A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.
Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)
Paul Rudd gets a dose of freaky ghosts in Stranger Things-style reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Release date: Nov. 19, 2021 (moved from July 2020)
A new movie version of the chilling survival horror game.
Release date: Nov. 24, 2021
Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.
Release date: Dec. 10, 2021 (moved from December 2020)
Former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could join current webslinger Tom Holland in No Way Home, Marvel's spider- sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home.
Release date: Dec. 17, 2021
Keanu Reeves steps into the Matrix (and onto HBO Max) in a new cyberpunk action thriller from one of the creators behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski.
Release date: Dec. 22, 2021
Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies.
Release date: Dec. 22, 2021 (moved from August 2021)
Alicia Vikander returns as video game superstar Lara Croft, raiding more tombs with help from director Ben Wheatley.
Release date: Unspecified (moved from March 2021)
The Belcher family members flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.
Release date: Unspecified
The name's Chastain -- Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.
Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from January 2021)
Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020, in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September, Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.
Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from August 2021)
Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg.
Release date: Feb. 18, 2022 (moved from December 2020)
DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021.
Release date: March 4, 2022
Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Marvel's vampire Morbius in this comic-inspired adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.
Release date: Jan. 28, 2022 (moved from July 2020)
Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces a slight delay before entering the Multiverse of Madness.
Release date: March 25, 2022 (moved from Nov. 5, 2021, after being moved from May 2021)
Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
Release date: May 27, 2022 (moved from June 2020)
Yeah, we're thinking he's back.
Release date: May 27, 2022
Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It was originally slated for June 2021 but pushed back to summer 2022.
Release date: June 10, 2022
Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting. The embattled production was also disrupted when Johnny Depp was replaced as the villain by Mad Mikkelsen.
Release date: July 15, 2022
Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.
Release date: Sept. 30, 2022
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.
Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)
2020 began, appropriately enough, with a film set during lockdown. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor use the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off a jewelry heist, streaming on HBO Max.
Release date: Jan. 14, 2021
Marvel star Anthony Mackie is an android with attitude in Netflix's near-future action thriller.
Release date: Jan. 15, 2021
In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.
Premiere date: Jan. 22, 2021 (Sundance Film Festival)
Several movies have been released already. They include Eddie Murphy's long-awaited sequel to an '80s classic. Originally set for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.
Release date: March 5, 2021 (originally December 2020)
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley cause chaos on a planet where all the women have died and thoughts are visible. Um, OK.
Release date: March 5, 2021
In this Disney animated adventure film, lone warrior Raya sets out in search of the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina. It's streaming on Disney Plus too.
Release date: March 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)
Tom Holland plays a troubled war veteran in Cherry, re-teaming with his Marvel Avengers directors the Russo Brothers on Apple TV Plus.
Release date: March 12, 2021
Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman team up again in a new, significantly longer version of 2017's Justice League put together by the film's original director Zack Snyder. All four hours of the much-anticipated Snyder Cut stream on HBO Max.
Release date: March 18, 2021
Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters. Watch in theaters or stream on HBO Max.
Release date: March 31, 2021
The legendary fighting game comes to HBO Max in a new movie produced by James Wan.
Release date: April 23, 2021
Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in violent thriller Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.
Release date: April 23, 2021
Abbi Jacobson and Maya Rudolph's wacky family take on a robot uprising led by Olivia Colman makes for a heartwarming and anarchic Netflix animated adventure from the producers of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Release date: April 30, 2021
Jason Statham kicks ass as a security guard with a secret in a remake of French action flick Cash Truck, directed by Guy Ritchie.
Release date: May 7, 2021
Chris Rock reinvents the Saw franchise with horror movie Spiral, which is torturing fans with an indefinite delay.
Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from May 2020)
Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime through her window. Based on the bestseller by Tracy Letts, this Netflix film also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore.
Release date: May 14, 2021
Zack Snyder brings the zombie genre back from the dead with an all-action heist film streaming on Netflix.
Release date: May 21, 2021
Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella De Vil in Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel. It's streaming now on Disney Plus, from the same day it opened in theaters.
Release date: May 28, 2021
Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters, in A Quiet Place 2.
Release date: May 28, 2021 (moved from March 2020)
The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on a real-life murder trial in which the defendant claimed demonic possession. Originally due to open in September 2020, it was moved by Warner Bros to the following summer. It'll also stream on HBO Max at the same time.
Release date: June 4, 2021
Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens. Originally set for a theatrical release, it's coming to streaming service Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access).
Release date: June 10, 2021
Salma Hayek joins Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson for this action comedy sequel.
Release date: June 16, 2021
Pixar's next animated film follows a young boy with a fishy secret on the sun-dappled Italian Riviera. It's released exclusively on Disney Plus.
Release date: June 18, 2021
Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, pushed back a year from its original release date.
Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from May 2020)
Basketball star LeBron James, writer Ryan Coogler and Bugs Bunny lead animated Looney Tunes cartoon characters onto court in a sequel to 1996 cartoon/live-action kids film Space Jam. It's streaming on HBO Max.
Release date: July 16, 2021
After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero, Black Widow, with some help from Florence Pugh. The movie will stream on Disney Plus the same day it opens in theaters.
Release date: July 9, 2021 (moved from April 2020)
Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War. He plays a time-traveling teacher day drafted to fight battles of the future in this Amazon Prime Video sci-fi action movie.
Release date: July 2, 2021
A riotous story told through a series of viral tweets inspired this tale of a wild weekend in Florida.
Release date: June 30, 2021
Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spinoff from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.
Release date: July 23, 2021
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure, which was postponed a whole year and will stream on Disney Plus on the same day it cruises into theaters.
Release date: July 30, 2021 (moved from July 2020)
Dev Patel is mythic knight Sir Gawain, King Arthur's headstrong nephew, in this medieval fantasy epic from A24.
Release date: July 30, 2021
Supervillains strike back in James Gunn's anarchic DC comics sequel starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena.
Release date: Aug. 6, 2021
Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.
Release date: Aug. 13, 2021 (moved from July 2020)
Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved around the schedule a few times before being set for August 2021.
Release date: Aug. 27, 2021 (moved from June 2020)