Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

2021 is a big year for blockbuster movies as we catch up with 2020 films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Big flicks like Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and The Suicide Squad have all finally arrived, with Marvel's Shang-Chi, Dune and James Bond adventure No Time to Die coming to theaters and streaming services.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the latest delay as the Delta variant has a global impact. Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2021 (and 2022) movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if and when the dates change again.