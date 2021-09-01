/>
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

The pandemic has brought many changes. From Top Gun: Maverick to Mission: Impossible 7, check out the latest release dates for blockbusters this year (and beyond).

Richard Trenholm
Shang-Chi poster
1 of 65 Marvel

Blockbusters of 2021 (and 2022)

2021 is a big year for blockbuster movies as we catch up with 2020 films delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Big flicks like Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and The Suicide Squad have all finally arrived, with Marvel's Shang-Chi, Dune and James Bond adventure No Time to Die coming to theaters and streaming services.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the latest delay as the Delta variant has a global impact. Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2021 (and 2022) movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if and when the dates change again.

shangchi1.png
2 of 65

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings (Sept. 3, 2021)

Marvel unleashes martial arts action starring Simu Liu as mystical fighter Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Release date: Sept. 3, 2021 (moved from February 2021)

The Many Saints of Newark
3 of 65 Bobby Bank/GC Images

The Many Saints of Newark (Oct. 1, 2021)

Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, created by writer and producer David Chase (pictured right). You'll be able to see it on streaming service HBO Max too.

Release date: Oct. 1, 2021

b25-31842-rc2
4 of 65 MGM/Universal Pictures

No Time to Die (Oct. 8, 2021)

James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in early 2020, this was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.

Release date: Oct. 8, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

venom-jyxg3a
5 of 65 Sony Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Oct. 15, 2021)

The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him for Venom 2 are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from October 2020) 

halloween-2018
6 of 65 Blumhouse

Halloween Kills (Oct. 15, 2021)

Serial slasher and mask aficionado Michael Myers returns for yet another sequel following the 2018 reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021

gettyimages-1054823310
7 of 65 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Last Duel (Oct. 15, 2021)

Ridley Scott directs Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a period drama about a duel fought in 14th-century France.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021 (moved from Dec. 25, 2020)

0520-dune-tout-lede
8 of 65 Chiabela James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune (Oct. 22, 2021)

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, which will also stream on HBO Max. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Release date: Oct. 22, 2021 (moved from Dec. 2020)

french-dispatch
9 of 65 One Media

The French Dispatch (Oct. 22, 2021)

Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Release date: Oct. 22, 2021

last-night-in-soho-edgar-wright.png
10 of 65 Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho (Oct. 29, 2021)

Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho in this psychological thriller.

Release date: Oct. 29, 2021

gettyimages-1149660266
11 of 65 Apple TV Plus

Finch (Nov. 5, 2021)

Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones is his faithful robot in this post-apocalyptic drama. Originally titled Bios, it was renamed Finch and will be released on streaming service Apple TV.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
12 of 65 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Eternals (Nov. 5, 2021)

A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

idrpe0hwr1341
13 of 65 Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Nov. 19, 2021)

Paul Rudd gets a dose of freaky ghosts in Stranger Things-style reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Release date: Nov. 19, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

resident-evil-4-remake
14 of 65 Capcom

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Nov. 24, 2021)

A new movie version of the chilling survival horror game. 

Release date: Nov. 24, 2021

west-side-story-publicity-shot-4b-0220b-v8-flat
15 of 65

West Side Story (Dec. 10, 2021)

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.

Release date: Dec. 10, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

spider-man-far-from-home-mj-black-suit-spidey
16 of 65 Jay Maidment

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 17, 2021)

Former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could join current webslinger Tom Holland in No Way Home, Marvel's spider- sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home.

Release date: Dec. 17, 2021

FILM 'THE MATRIX' BY ANDY AND LARRY WACHOWSKI
17 of 65 Ronald Siemoneit/Getty Images

The Matrix 4 (Dec. 22, 2021)

Keanu Reeves steps into the Matrix (and onto HBO Max) in a new cyberpunk action thriller from one of the creators behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski.

Release date: Dec. 22, 2021

the-kings-man-still-2
18 of 65 Fox

The King's Man (Dec. 22, 2021)

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies.

Release date: Dec. 22, 2021 (moved from August 2021)

tomb-raider-alicia-vikander-tr-ik-00019r-2
19 of 65 Ilzek Kitshoff

Tomb Raider 2 (Unspecified)

Alicia Vikander returns as video game superstar Lara Croft, raiding more tombs with help from director Ben Wheatley. 

Release date: Unspecified (moved from March 2021)

bobs2
20 of 65 Fox

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (Unspecified)

The Belcher family members flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.

Release date: Unspecified

355-trailer-chastain
21 of 65 UPI

The 355 (Jan. 14, 2022)

The name's Chastain -- Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.

Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from January 2021)

Ana de Armas
22 of 65 MGM/Universal Pictures

Deep Water (Jan. 14, 2022)

Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020, in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September, Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.

Release date: Jan. 14, 2022 (moved from August 2021) 

2886492-uncharted-4drake-scaffolding.jpg
23 of 65 Uncharted

Uncharted (Feb. 18, 2022)

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg.

Release date: Feb. 18, 2022 (moved from December 2020)

the-batman
24 of 65 Warner Bros

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021. 

Release date: March 4, 2022

jared-leto
25 of 65 Sony Pictures

Morbius (Jan. 28, 2022)

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Marvel's vampire Morbius in this comic-inspired adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

Release date: Jan. 28, 2022 (moved from July 2020)

doctor-strange5.jpg
26 of 65 Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces a slight delay before entering the Multiverse of Madness.

Release date:  March 25, 2022 (moved from Nov. 5, 2021, after being moved from May 2021)

top-gun-maverick-1200x676
27 of 65 Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27, 2022)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Release date: May 27, 2022 (moved from June 2020)

john-wick-3-parabellum-keanu-reeves-halle-berry-1
28 of 65 Niko Tavernise

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27, 2022)

Yeah, we're thinking he's back.

Release date: May 27, 2022

jurassic-park
29 of 65 Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It was originally slated for June 2021 but pushed back to summer 2022.

Release date: June 10, 2022

beasts-9
30 of 65 Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (July 15, 2022)

Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting. The embattled production was also disrupted when Johnny Depp was replaced as the villain by Mad Mikkelsen.

Release date: July 15, 2022

5-mission-impossible-6-gtykt3
31 of 65 Chiabella James

Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30, 2022)

Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

Release date: Sept. 30, 2022

avatar-for-door2
32 of 65 Disney

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.

Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)

locked-down-hathaway-ejiofor-hbo
33 of 65 HBO Max

Locked Down (Jan. 14, 2021)

2020 began, appropriately enough, with a film set during lockdown. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor use the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off a jewelry heist, streaming on HBO Max. 

Release date: Jan. 14, 2021

outside-wire-mackie-netflix
34 of 65 Netflix

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15, 2021)

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is an android with attitude in Netflix's near-future action thriller. 

Release date: Jan. 15, 2021

nine-days-sundance
35 of 65 Sundance Institute

Nine Days (Jan. 22, 2021)

In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.

Premiere date: Jan. 22, 2021 (Sundance Film Festival) 

gettyimages-1191597832
36 of 65 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Coming 2 America (March 5, 2021)

Several movies have been released already. They include Eddie Murphy's long-awaited sequel to an '80s classic. Originally set for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. 

Release date: March 5, 2021 (originally December 2020)

screen-shot-2020-11-19-at-10-36-28-am.png
37 of 65 Screenshot

Chaos Walking (March 5, 2021)

Tom Holland  and Daisy Ridley cause chaos on a planet where all the women have died and thoughts are visible. Um, OK.

Release date: March 5, 2021

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
38 of 65 Disney

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

In this Disney animated adventure film, lone warrior Raya sets out in search of the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina. It's streaming on Disney Plus too.

Release date: March 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

tom-holland-cherry
39 of 65 Twitter/Russo Brothers

Cherry (March 12, 2021)

Tom Holland plays a troubled war veteran in Cherry, re-teaming with his Marvel Avengers directors the Russo Brothers on Apple TV Plus.

Release date: March 12, 2021

justice-league-3
40 of 65 Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder's Justice League (March 18, 2021)

Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman team up again in a new, significantly longer version of 2017's Justice League put together by the film's original director Zack Snyder. All four hours of the much-anticipated Snyder Cut stream on HBO Max.

Release date: March 18, 2021

godzilla
41 of 65 Warner Bros.

Godzilla vs. Kong (March 31, 2021)

Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters. Watch in theaters or stream on HBO Max.

Release date: March 31, 2021

mortal-kombat-11-4
42 of 65 Midway Games

Mortal Kombat (April 23, 2021)

The legendary fighting game comes to HBO Max in a new movie produced by James Wan.

Release date: April 23, 2021

Without Remorse
43 of 65 Amazon Prime Video

Without Remorse (April 23, 2021)

Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in violent thriller Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.

Release date: April 23, 2021

mitchells-vs-machines-netflix-con-cld530-1170-lm-v1
44 of 65 Netflix

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30, 2021)

Abbi Jacobson and Maya Rudolph's wacky family take on a robot uprising led by Olivia Colman makes for a heartwarming and anarchic Netflix animated adventure from the producers of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.  

Release date: April 30, 2021

Jason Statham kicks ass
45 of 65 Universal Pictures

Wrath of Man (May 7, 2021)

Jason Statham kicks ass as a security guard with a secret in a remake of French action flick Cash Truck, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Release date: May 7, 2021

spiral-chris-rock
46 of 65 Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate

Spiral (May 21, 2021)

Chris Rock reinvents the Saw franchise with horror movie Spiral, which is torturing fans with an indefinite delay.

Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

woman-window-amy-adams-netflix
47 of 65

The Woman in the Window (May 14, 2021)

Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime through her window. Based on the bestseller by Tracy Letts, this Netflix film also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore.

Release date: May 14, 2021

army-of-dead-vault-2
48 of 65 Netflix

Army of the Dead (May 21, 2021)

Zack Snyder brings the zombie genre back from the dead with an all-action heist film streaming on Netflix.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Emma Stone Cruella
49 of 65 Walt Disney Studios

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella De Vil in Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel. It's streaming now on Disney Plus, from the same day it opened in theaters. 

Release date: May 28, 2021

quiet-place-2-emily-blunt-1st-image
50 of 65 Paramount

A Quiet Place Part 2 (May 28, 2021)

Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters, in A Quiet Place 2.

Release date: May 28, 2021 (moved from March 2020)

the-conjuring
51 of 65 Warner Bros. Pictures

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4, 2021)

The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on a real-life murder trial in which the defendant claimed demonic possession. Originally due to open in September 2020, it was moved by Warner Bros to the following summer. It'll also stream on HBO Max at the same time.

Release date: June 4, 2021

MILE 22
52 of 65 STXfilms

Infinite (June 10, 2021)

Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens. Originally set for a theatrical release, it's coming to streaming service Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access).

Release date: June 10, 2021

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
53 of 65 Lionsgate

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (June 16, 2021)

Salma Hayek joins Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson for this action comedy sequel.

Release date: June 16, 2021

Pixar Luca
54 of 65 Pixar

Pixar's Luca (June 18, 2021)

Pixar's next animated film follows a young boy with a fishy secret on the sun-dappled Italian Riviera. It's released exclusively on Disney Plus. 

Release date: June 18, 2021 

FastFive_DodgeCharger.jpg
55 of 65 Dodge

F9 (June 25, 2021)

Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, pushed back a year from its original release date.

Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

space-jam-0-0
56 of 65 Warner Bros.

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy (July 16, 2021)

Basketball star LeBron James, writer Ryan Coogler and Bugs Bunny lead animated Looney Tunes cartoon characters onto court in a sequel to 1996 cartoon/live-action kids film Space Jam. It's streaming on HBO Max.

Release date: July 16, 2021

black-widow-marvel-johansson-pugh
57 of 65 Marvel

Black Widow (July 9, 2021)

After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero, Black Widow, with some help from Florence Pugh. The movie will stream on Disney Plus the same day it opens in theaters.  

Release date: July 9, 2021 (moved from April 2020)

guardians-galaxy-2-gotg-stills-5.jpg
58 of 65 Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War (July 2, 2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War. He plays a time-traveling teacher day drafted to fight battles of the future in this Amazon Prime Video sci-fi action movie.

Release date: July 2, 2021

zola-a24-z-00549-promo
59 of 65 A24

Zola (June 30, 2021)

A riotous story told through a series of viral tweets inspired this tale of a wild weekend in Florida. 

Release date: June 30, 2021

gettyimages-1140216777
60 of 65 Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins (July 23, 2021)

Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spinoff from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.

Release date: July 23, 2021

ecwuipyuyaa4gng
61 of 65 Walt Disney Studios

Jungle Cruise (July 30, 2021)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure, which was postponed a whole year and will stream on Disney Plus on the same day it cruises into theaters.

Release date: July 30, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

green-knight-dev-patel-a24-gk-01000
62 of 65 A24

The Green Knight (July 30, 2021)

Dev Patel is mythic knight Sir Gawain, King Arthur's headstrong nephew, in this medieval fantasy epic from A24.

Release date: July 30, 2021

the-suicide-squad-cast-reveals-14.png
63 of 65 Warner Bros. Pictures

The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6, 2021)

Supervillains strike back in James Gunn's anarchic DC comics sequel starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena.

Release date: Aug. 6, 2021

freeguy-verb-srgb
64 of 65 Fox

Free Guy (Aug. 13, 2021)

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.

Release date: Aug. 13, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

gettyimages-159822499
65 of 65 TriStar/Getty Images

Candyman (Aug. 27, 2021)

Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved around the schedule a few times before being set for August 2021. 

Release date: Aug. 27, 2021 (moved from June 2020)

