New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

2020 has been a strange year. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the year's movie blockbusters got swept aside in a cascade of postponements and cancellations. We've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

James Bond may have been delayed, but he'll be back in action later in the year, along with many superheroes. This year, women lead the way in Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

There are lots more sequels still to come, some of which were already long-awaited even before the year's delays -- whether it's Top Gun, Bad Boys or Bill and Ted, nostalgia is big at the box office this year.

There's also a Sopranos prequel and a new version of Dune, while Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg bring us new films too. Click through the gallery to check out the movies coming up in 2020 -- and beyond.

