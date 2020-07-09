New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • Wonder Woman 1984 poster
  • Greyhound
  • gettyimages-1173885818
  • 22-mulan-dtlr1-2k-cc-r709f-still-088061
  • antebellum-janelle-monae
  • tesla-sundance-ethan-hawke
  • billted
  • new-mutants-restrictions-apply-df-09682-r
  • monster-hunter-sony
  • quiet-place-2-emily-blunt-1st-image
  • the-kings-man-still-2
  • wonder-woman-1984-warner-bros-gal-gadot
  • french-dispatch
  • gettyimages-159822499
  • gettyimages-1140216777
  • screen-shot-2019-12-03-at-2-23-49-pm.png
  • b25-36645-rc2
  • b25-31842-rc2
  • Pixar Soul
  • freeguy-verb-srgb
  • west-side-story-publicity-shot-4b-0220b-v8-flat
  • gettyimages-1191597832
  • top-gun-maverick-1200x676
  • gettyimages-1054823310
  • Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
  • killmonger
  • idrpe0hwr1341
  • The Many Saints of Newark
  • RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
  • jared-leto
  • FastFive_DodgeCharger.jpg
  • bobs2
  • gettyimages-1149660266
  • last-night-in-soho-edgar-wright.png
  • shangchi1.png
  • godzilla
  • spiral-chris-rock
  • Emma Stone Cruella
  • MILE 22
  • venom-jyxg3a
  • 2886492-uncharted-4drake-scaffolding.jpg
  • guardians-galaxy-2-gotg-stills-5.jpg
  • ecwuipyuyaa4gng
  • the-batman
  • halloween-2018
  • doctor-strange5.jpg
  • beasts-9
  • avatar-for-door2
  • save-yourselves-sundance
  • possessor-sundance
  • code-for-bias-sundance
  • nine-days-sundance
  • feels-good-man-sundance
  • into-the-deep-sundance
  • the-grudge-2020
  • underwater-kristen-stewart-fox
  • bad-boys-for-life-will-smith
  • gettyimages-904618196-rhythm
  • BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)
  • sonic-hedgehog-new-nov-2019.png
  • vivarium-jesse-eisenberg-movie-27-march-014
  • bloodshot
  • onward-poster
  • shirley-sundance
  • wendy-fox
  • L-R: HERVE VILLECHAIZE;RICARDO MONTALBAN
  • Elisabeth Moss plays June in The Handmaid's Tale.
  • judi-dench-commander-root-artemis-fowl
  • scoob-article-promo

2020 movies

2020 has been a strange year. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the year's movie blockbusters got swept aside in a cascade of postponements and cancellations. We've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.

James Bond may have been delayed, but he'll be back in action later in the year, along with many superheroes. This year, women lead the way in Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

There are lots more sequels still to come, some of which were already long-awaited even before the year's delays -- whether it's Top Gun, Bad Boys or Bill and Ted, nostalgia is big at the box office this year.

There's also a Sopranos prequel and a new version of Dune, while Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg bring us new films too. Click through the gallery to check out the movies coming up in 2020 -- and beyond.

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
1
of 70

Greyhound (Streaming July 10)

Tom Hanks takes the helm for Greyhound, a World War II story about convoys stalked by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Release date: Unspecified (moved from May 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Nathan Congleton/NBC
2
of 70

Tenet (Aug. 12)

Christopher Nolan returns with Tenet, a mysterious thriller starring David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Release date: Aug. 12, 2020 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Kimberly White/Getty Images
3
of 70

Mulan (Aug. 21)

Mulan is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action reboot treatment.

Release date: Aug. 21, 2020 (moved from March 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Disney
4
of 70

Antebellum (Aug. 21)

Janelle Monáe stars in this chilling horror story about a modern woman who finds herself in the era of slavery.

Release date: Aug. 21, 2020 (moved from April 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Matt Kennedy
5
of 70

Tesla (Aug. 21, 2020)

Ethan Hawke gives a sparky performance as inventor Nikola Tesla, which electrified audiences at Sundance.

Release date: Aug. 21, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
6
of 70

Bill and Ted Face the Music (Aug. 28)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are Wyld Stallyns once again in long-awaited sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music. Excellent!

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Orion Pictures
7
of 70

The New Mutants (Aug. 28)

Easily one of the unluckiest films ever made, Marvel and Fox's teen horror X-Men spin-off New Mutants has been delayed several times. 

Release date: Aug. 28, 2020 (moved from April 2020) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:
8
of 70

Monster Hunter (Sept. 4)

Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich follow the success of their Resident Evil series of video game movies with a new game adaptation, Monster Hunter. 

Release date: Sept. 4, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony
9
of 70

A Quiet Place Part 2 (Sept. 4)

Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters in A Quiet Place 2.

Release date: Sep. 4, 2020 (moved from March 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Paramount
10
of 70

The King's Man (Sept. 18)

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies.

Release date: Sept. 18, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Fox
11
of 70

Wonder Woman 1984 (Oct. 2)

Gal Gadot dons the colorful comic book armor for '80s-tastic superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984. 

Release date: Oct. 2, 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros
12
of 70

The French Dispatch (Oct. 16)

Wes Anderson returns with more idiosyncratic art-housery in The French Dispatch, starring Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Release date: Oct. 16, 2020 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:One Media
13
of 70

Candyman (Oct. 16)

Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele.

Release date: Oct. 16, 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:TriStar/Getty Images
14
of 70

Snake Eyes (Oct. 23, 2020)

Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spin-off from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.

Release date: Oct. 23, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
15
of 70

Black Widow (Nov. 6)

After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero Black Widow.

Release date: Nov. 6, 2020 (moved from April 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Marvel
16
of 70

Deep Water (Nov. 13)

Ana de Armas now makes two big appearances in November thanks to the postponement of James Bond adventure No Time to Die. But first, she stars alongside Ben Affleck in a steamy drama based on the Patricia Highsmith novel Deep Water.

Release date: Nov. 13, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:MGM/Universal Pictures
17
of 70

No Time to Die (Nov. 20)

James Bond is back. Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 (probably) in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2020 (UK), Nov. 20 (US) (moved from April 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:MGM/Universal Pictures
18
of 70

Soul (Nov. 20)

Pixar takes you on a jazz odyssey to discover the truth about Soul.

Release date: Nov. 20, 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Disney/Pixar
19
of 70

Free Guy (Dec. 11)

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.

Release date: Dec. 11, 2020 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Fox
20
of 70

West Side Story (Dec. 18)

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.

Release date: Dec. 18, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:
21
of 70

Coming 2 America (Dec. 18)

Eddie Murphy is Coming 2 America, again, in another long-awaited sequel.

Release date: Dec. 18, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Michael Kovac/Getty Images
22
of 70

Dune (Dec. 18)

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Release date: Dec. 18, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Chiabela James/Warner Bros. Pictures
23
of 70

Top Gun: Maverick (Dec. 23)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Release date: Dec. 23, 2020 (moved from June 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Paramount Pictures
24
of 70

The Last Duel (Dec. 25)

Ridley Scott directs Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a period drama about a duel fought in 14th-century France.

Release date: Dec. 25, 2020

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
25
of 70

Eternals (Feb. 12, 2021)

A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble adventure The Eternals. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.

Release date: Feb. 12, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
26
of 70

Without Remorse (Feb. 26, 2021)

Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.

Release date: Feb. 26, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Disney/Marvel
27
of 70

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (March 5, 2021)

Paul Rudd gets a dose of freaky ghosts in Stranger Things-style reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Release date: March 5, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
28
of 70

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12, 2021)

Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos created by writer and producer David Chase (right).

Release date: March 12, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Bobby Bank/GC Images
29
of 70

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 12, 2021)

In this Disney animated adventure film, lone warrior Raya sets out in search of the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina.

Release date: March 12, 2021 (moved from November 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Disney
30
of 70

Morbius (March 19, 2021)

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Morbius, a vampire from the world of Marvel comics, in this adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

Release date: March 19, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
31
of 70

F9 (April 2, 2021)

Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, pushed back a year from its original release date.

Release date: April 2, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Dodge
32
of 70

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (April 9, 2021)

The Belcher family flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.

Release date: April 9, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Fox
33
of 70

Bios (April 16, 2021)

Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones (pictured) is his faithful robot in this post-apocalyptic drama.

Release date: April 16, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Herbert Neubauer/Getty Images
34
of 70

Last Night in Soho (April 23, 2021)

Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho.

Release date: April 23, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Edgar Wright
35
of 70

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021)

Marvel unleashes martial arts action starring Simu Liu as mystical fighter Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

Release date: May 7, 2021 (moved from February 2021)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:
36
of 70

Godzilla vs Kong (May 21, 2021)

Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters.

Release date: May 21, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
37
of 70

Spiral (May 21, 2021)

Chris Rock reinvents the Saw franchise with horror movie Spiral, which is torturing fans with an indefinite delay.

Release date: May 21, 2021 (moved from May 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Brooke Palmer/Lionsgate
38
of 70

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella De Vil in Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios
39
of 70

Infinite (May 28, 2021)

Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens.

Release date: May 28, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:STXfilms
40
of 70

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (June 25, 2021)

The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs

Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony Pictures
41
of 70

Uncharted (July 6, 2021)

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg.

Release date: July 6, 2021 (moved from December 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Uncharted
42
of 70

The Tomorrow War (July 23, 2021)

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War. In it, soldiers from the past are drafted to fight battles of the future.

Release date: July 23, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Marvel
43
of 70

Jungle Cruise (July 30, 2021)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure, which was postponed a whole year.

Release date: July 30, 2021 (moved from July 2020)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios
44
of 70

The Batman (Oct. 1, 2021)

DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film. 

Release date: Oct. 1, 2021 (moved from June 2021)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:
45
of 70

Halloween Kills (Oct. 15, 2021)

Serial slasher and mask aficionado Michael Myers returns for yet another sequel following the 2018 reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Release date: Oct. 15, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Blumhouse
46
of 70

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, faces a slight delay before entering the Multiverse of Madness.

Release date:  March 25, 2022 (moved from Nov. 5, 2021 after being moved from May 2021)

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Marvel
47
of 70

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (Nov. 12, 2021)

Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled to open in November, but production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
48
of 70

Avatar 2 (Dec. 17, 2021)

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie arrives over a decade after the original, but then we'll a new one every other Christmas right up until 2027.

Release date: Dec. 17, 2021

Read the article
Updated:Caption:
49
of 70

Save Yourselves!

Other Sundance films have yet to name a release date. In Save Yourselves! a young Brooklyn couple disconnect from their phones -- and miss the news that Earth is under attack.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
50
of 70

Possessor

Andrea Riseborough stars in Possessor as a body-hopping assassin fighting to survive when she's stuck inside someone else's identity.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
51
of 70

Coded Bias

Coded Bias is a documentary exploring the revelation that facial recognition technology doesn't see dark-skinned faces accurately, as researcher Joy Buolamwini fights for legislation to protect people of color against bias in the algorithms of face detection software that could be used by police. 

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
52
of 70

Nine Days

In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
53
of 70

Feels Good Man

Feels Good Man was his catchphrase, but it didn't feel great for indie comic artist Matt Furie when his character Pepe the Frog became an icon of hate. This documentary follows his fight to reclaim Pepe.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
54
of 70

Into the Deep

Into the Deep is a documentary exposing the shocking true story of journalist Kim Wall's muder aboard a bizarre homemade submarine.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
55
of 70

The Grudge

Some movies actually did make it into theaters this year. Here are 2020's early arrivals, starting with Andrea Riseborough and John Cho in a reboot of Japanese horror film The Grudge.

Already released: January

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony
56
of 70

Underwater

Kristen Stewart takes a deep dive in the Alien-style undersea shocker Underwater.

Already released: January

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Fox
57
of 70

Bad Boys for Life

What ya gonna do when Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reteam in Bad Boys for Life?

Already released: January

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony
58
of 70

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively and Jude Law tune up for The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller based on Mark Burnell's novel.

Already released: January

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Paramount
59
of 70

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie leads DC's comic book femme fatales in neon-flavored team-up Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. After a disappointing theatrical release it was released early to watch at home.

Already released: February

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.
60
of 70

Sonic the Hedgehog

The speedy blue gaming icon comes to life in Sonic the Hedgehog -- following a swift redesign after fans were dismayed by the character's weird looks.

Already released: February

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Paramount
61
of 70

Vivarium

Unsettling chiller Vivarium showed two strokes of uncanny timing: it arrived just as the shutdown began but survived the cancelation of its theatrical release because it was scheduled for a day-and-date online release anyway. And secondly, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots starred as a couple isolated in their home.

Already released: March

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Vivarium
62
of 70

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel stars as Bloodshot, a cyber-enhanced super soldier looking for revenge in what was intended to be the first of a new comic book universe. Bloodshot hit theaters just as many chains closed, so rushed onto home release almost immediately.

Already released: February

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sony
63
of 70

Onward

Two suburban monsters, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, go on a fantasy-infused journey in Pixar's Onward. This was one of the movies to enjoy an early home release.

Already released: March

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Pixar
64
of 70

Shirley (June 5)

A young couple moves in with famed author Shirley Jackson -- writer of The Haunting of Hill House, played here by Elisabeth Moss -- and find themselves sucked into a chilling drama straight out of a novel. Premiering at the Sundance film festival, it was released in June. 

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sundance Institute
65
of 70

Wendy

A reimagining of the Peter Pan legend focusing on young Wendy, from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin.

Already released: February

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Fox
66
of 70

Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island makes your dreams come true in this shocking reimagining of the classic TV show from horror hitmakers Blumhouse.

Already released: February

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:ABC Photo Archives
67
of 70

The Invisible Man

Director Leigh Whannell and horror studio Blumhouse set their sights on a new vision of Universal Pictures' classic monster movie The Invisible Man, as Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is terrorized by a see-through scoundrel.

Already released: March

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Sophie Giraud/Hulu
68
of 70

Artemis Fowl (streaming on Disney Plus)

Disney adapts the Artemis Fowl books about a junior genius turning his criminal mind against fairies. Originally set for a theatrical release, the film will now go straight to Disney Plus to make room for other Disney and Marvel movies at the box office.

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Disney
69
of 70

Scoob!

Animated prequel to Scooby-Doo featuring the voices of Will Forte and Zac Efron, skipping theaters and going straight to streaming.

Read the article
Updated:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros
70
of 70
Now Reading

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

How to watch the Virtual Tour de France

How to watch the Virtual Tour de France

by
Hacking the Apocalypse: Your new guide to surviving the end of the world

Hacking the Apocalypse: Your new guide to surviving the end of the world

by
You can stream Hamilton on Disney Plus, but there's no free trial. How to watch

You can stream Hamilton on Disney Plus, but there's no free trial. How to watch

by
Fortnite Season 3 challenges and where to find Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

Fortnite Season 3 challenges and where to find Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

by
Stimulus check 2: When would it arrive? We break down the dates to know

Stimulus check 2: When would it arrive? We break down the dates to know

by