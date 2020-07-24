CNET también está disponible en español.
Wonder Woman, He-Man and Baby Yoda are among the latest characters to be transformed into Hot Wheels cars. Mattel shared sketches of its upcoming die-cast cars during a Comic-Con@Home panel.
Discuss: New Hot Wheels Character Cars revealed at Comic-Con 2020
