New Hot Wheels Character Cars revealed at Comic-Con 2020

Wonder Woman, He-Man and Baby Yoda are among the latest characters to be transformed into Hot Wheels cars. Mattel shared sketches of its upcoming die-cast cars during a Comic-Con@Home panel.

By the power of Greyskull! Hot Wheels has a line of cars inspired by various characters, and this He-Man vehicle is among the new ones announced to be coming soon. Artist sketches of the next batch of collector toys were shared at a Comic-Con@Home panel. This muscle car has He-Man's iconic sword of power on the side, a "blonde" roof and an armored hood.

The archnemesis of He-Man strikes fear into his enemies with that grille.

The car inspired by the upcoming Wonder Woman movie is decked out in her new golden eagle armor. 

Wonder Woman's antagonist Cheetah gets an '80s-inspired car that doesn't have claws, but it sure can cut. (And it will have a tail.)

As the car rolls along, the head (er, roof?) moves up and down, peeking up out from the pram. Arrives spring 2021.

The mysterious masked mercenary is featured in the Black Widow movie and can mimic the movements of anyone observed. 

In the first-person shooter game Overwatch, the hero D.Va has a mech suit that's nimble and powerful.

Another Overwatch hero, Genji is a cyborg ninja that uses a high-tech sword to strike down enemies.

Reptar from Rugrats could do some good town-smashing with this concept monster truck.

This Chuckie car is ready for off-roading adventures, with two headlights that resemble his big front teeth.

This Tommy dump trunk is carrying a giant, stinky load. Typical.

Remember: Fish cars are friends, not food.

This sad egg captures the mood of 2020 so well. It'll self-drive its way into our hearts.

A classy sleek car for Sanrio's sweet little girl.

The OG Disney princess rides in luxury, with an apple as a hood ornament. 

