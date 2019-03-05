The hottest new coffee and espresso machines of 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Black & Decker Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker

As always there were a ton of new coffee and espresso machines at this year's Home and Housewares show in Chicago. We picked the ones that really stood out.

First up, Black & Decker's Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker is made for simple operation. Choose from four- to 12-cup batches. The machine also uses what Black & Decker calls its "Vortex Water Flow" system. It's designed to evenly saturate coffee grounds for the best extraction of flavor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 19

Black & Decker Alexa-connected coffee maker

Black & Decker is also working on a smart coffee maker. This prototype will support the Alexa voice assistant.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 19

Braun MultiServe

Braun's latest flagship drip coffee maker, the MultiServe, will brew single cups up to full pots. It also has modes for tea and iced coffee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 19

Capresso Automatic Milk Frother

How about a milk-frothing appliance that makes hot chocolate too? That's exactly what the Capresso Automatic Milk Frother does. It warms and aerates milk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 19

Capresso Automatic Milk Frother

Want to make that warm milk into the perfect cup of hot chocolate? Just add chocolate chips!

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 19

Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Dash has its follow-up to its original Rapid Cold Brew coffee maker. This second-generation unit should be easier to use, and it should create less of a mess, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 19

De'Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

The Dinamica is De'Longhi's latest fully automatic espresso machine. According to the company, one of its most impressive abilities is that it can brew proper over-ice joe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

The La Specialista is meant to go head-to-head against popular semiautomatic espresso machines like Breville's Barista Express. What sets this machine apart is that it grinds beans into its portafilter. You also tamp the grounds without removing the portafilter. That translates to less mess -- and less wasted grounds, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

Place your beans in the hopper. It's airtight to keep whole beans as fresh as possible.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

An internal grinder deposits grounds directly into the portafilter. The idea is to waste less grounds due to spillage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

A tamping arm on the side of the Specialista lets you tamp grounds without opening the machine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

Once tamped, the coffee grounds are ready for brewing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

During the brewing process a pressure gauge lets you know how things are going.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
13
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

A pull-down shelf on the machine can accommodate smaller containers. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
14
of 19

De'Longhi La Specialista

Steam milk for foamy cappuccinos, lattes or smoother, flat white coffee drinks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
15
of 19

De'Longhi 3 in 1 Specialty Brewer

De'Longhi's 3 in 1 Specialty Brewer certainly looks distinctive, but it stands out for its features too. The machine brews drip, over-ice and pour-over-style coffee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
16
of 19

Ember 14-ounce Ceramic Mug

Ember Technologies unveiled a bigger version of its smart ceramic mug. The new model holds 14 ounces of your favorite beverage. And like all Ember products, the mug keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
17
of 19

Ember Copper Mug

Ember also had a copper version of its mug on display. According to the company, the copper finish also lends this mug an extra dose of durability.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
18
of 19

Jura Gigga 6 espresso machine

Jura has created a new super automatic espresso machine. Called the Gigga 6, it's capable of creating a wide range of cafe-style drinks at the touch of a button.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
19
of 19
