The hottest new coffee and espresso machines of 2019

Black & Decker Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker
As always there were a ton of new coffee and espresso machines at this year's Home and Housewares show in Chicago. We picked the ones that really stood out.
First up, Black & Decker's Select-A-Size Easy Dial Coffee Maker is made for simple operation. Choose from four- to 12-cup batches. The machine also uses what Black & Decker calls its "Vortex Water Flow" system. It's designed to evenly saturate coffee grounds for the best extraction of flavor.
The La Specialista is meant to go head-to-head against popular semiautomatic espresso machines like Breville's Barista Express. What sets this machine apart is that it grinds beans into its portafilter. You also tamp the grounds without removing the portafilter. That translates to less mess -- and less wasted grounds, too.
Ember Technologies unveiled a bigger version of its smart ceramic mug. The new model holds 14 ounces of your favorite beverage. And like all Ember products, the mug keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature.