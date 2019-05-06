New Amazon Go store opens in NYC now offers cash sales

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 10-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 20-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 05-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 01-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 02-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 03-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 08-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 09-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 07-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 12-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 13-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 14-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 17-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 16-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 15-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 18-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 21-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 19-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 06-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 23-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 22-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 11-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place
  • 24-amazon-go-store-nyc-brookfield-place

If you've never been to an Amazon Go store, it's kind of interesting.

Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 23

Inside it's a regular looking store with similar contents to a convenience mart that might specialize in snacks and prepared foods.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 23

The main difference is that these stores aim to minimize your time and hassle in the purchase process by tracking your sale through an app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 23

When you arrive, you'll have to open un the Amazon Go app on your phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 23

You will be walking through these turnstyles at the entry.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 23

Scan your app's barcode to open the gate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 23

In this particular store you'll see a prominent display of the uniquely local products that Amazon is providing access to.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 23

For example, you'd have to wait on a long line at Dominique Ansale to even get close to purchasing one of their famous Cronuts-- or better yet, their lesser known but even more delicious DKA, as seen here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 23

Most of the store is food and various sundries one might need to pop in a shop and grab quickly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 23

There were a lot of prepared foods.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 23

New to this store is a selection of sushi.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 23

The Chicken Banh Mi sandwiches are apparently a top seller across Amazon's stores. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 23

If you pick something up but then decide not to purchase it, don't worry, you won't be charged.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 23

Overhead a complex network of cameras and sensors will track your movements, and it will register that the product has been put back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 23

And of course don't forget a drink.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 23

While you're in the store, your visit is being timed, and no transactions will take place until you leave.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 23

I couldn't help but wonder about the heaps of useful data that Amazon might glean from this system. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 23

There are free reusable bags you can use to carry your purchase out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 23

If you need to pay with cash, you can now ask one of the associates working in the store (mainly restocking things) to check you out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 23

If you pay in cash you should get a paper receipt for your purchase.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 23

Or of course if you want to use the system as designed, you just walk out with your selection, and the app will track and charge you accordingly.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 23

If you need to heat something up there is a microwave and condiment station conveniently positioned on the way out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 23

A few minutes after leaving your app should update with a receipt for what you purchased and a record of your time inside the store.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 23
Now Reading

New Amazon Go store opens in NYC now offers cash sales

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Amazon Go's first NY store is also the first to accept cash

Amazon Go's first NY store is also the first to accept cash

by
See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

123 Photos
Jared Leto and Ezra Miller literally face off at Met Gala

Jared Leto and Ezra Miller literally face off at Met Gala

by
Tim Cook says keep Apple out of tech breakup talk

Tim Cook says keep Apple out of tech breakup talk

by
Biological annihilation: 1 million species facing extinction within decades

Biological annihilation: 1 million species facing extinction within decades

by