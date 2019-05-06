New Amazon Go store opens in NYC now offers cash sales

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
If you've never been to an Amazon Go store, it's kind of interesting.
Inside it's a regular looking store with similar contents to a convenience mart that might specialize in snacks and prepared foods.
The main difference is that these stores aim to minimize your time and hassle in the purchase process by tracking your sale through an app.
When you arrive, you'll have to open un the Amazon Go app on your phone.
You will be walking through these turnstyles at the entry.
Scan your app's barcode to open the gate.
In this particular store you'll see a prominent display of the uniquely local products that Amazon is providing access to.
For example, you'd have to wait on a long line at Dominique Ansale to even get close to purchasing one of their famous Cronuts-- or better yet, their lesser known but even more delicious DKA, as seen here.
Most of the store is food and various sundries one might need to pop in a shop and grab quickly.
There were a lot of prepared foods.
New to this store is a selection of sushi.
The Chicken Banh Mi sandwiches are apparently a top seller across Amazon's stores.
If you pick something up but then decide not to purchase it, don't worry, you won't be charged.
Overhead a complex network of cameras and sensors will track your movements, and it will register that the product has been put back.
And of course don't forget a drink.
While you're in the store, your visit is being timed, and no transactions will take place until you leave.
I couldn't help but wonder about the heaps of useful data that Amazon might glean from this system.
There are free reusable bags you can use to carry your purchase out.
If you need to pay with cash, you can now ask one of the associates working in the store (mainly restocking things) to check you out.
If you pay in cash you should get a paper receipt for your purchase.
Or of course if you want to use the system as designed, you just walk out with your selection, and the app will track and charge you accordingly.
If you need to heat something up there is a microwave and condiment station conveniently positioned on the way out.
A few minutes after leaving your app should update with a receipt for what you purchased and a record of your time inside the store.