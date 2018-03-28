Netgear's XR500 router gives gamers complete control

CNET también está disponible en español.
This AC2600 router offers fast speeds, great range and lots of gaming features.
The menu is very customizable and each setting has helpful tips, letting you know exactly what it does.
One gigabit WAN port and four gigabit LAN ports help ensure that all your wired gaming devices will be lag free.
Geofiltering lets you set up a radius around your location to make sure your console games connect to local servers and players. PC games can't use this feature.
Bandwidth allocation gives you control over which devices deserve more of your internet speed.
Two USB 3.0 ports give you flexibility to add network storage or a printer, and charge your phone at the same time.
The smart connect feature lets the router automatically choose either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band when new devices join your network, to make sure you have the best connection.
The 4x4 antennas each offer four streams of data to make sure you have a reliable connection.
The DumaOS software gives you complete control over your gaming experience and the hardware provides great Wi-Fi coverage in a medium-to-large home.