Netgear's XR500 router gives gamers complete control

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-3
    1
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-router-menu-start
    2
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-6
    3
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-router-geofilter-menu
    4
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-router-qos-menu
    5
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-5
    6
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-2
    7
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-9
    8
    of 9
  • netgear-xr500-product-photos-1
    9
    of 9

This AC2600 router offers fast speeds, great range and lots of gaming features.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

The menu is very customizable and each setting has helpful tips, letting you know exactly what it does.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

One gigabit WAN port and four gigabit LAN ports help ensure that all your wired gaming devices will be lag free.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

Geofiltering lets you set up a radius around your location to make sure your console games connect to local servers and players. PC games can't use this feature.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

Bandwidth allocation gives you control over which devices deserve more of your internet speed.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Dziedzic/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

Two USB 3.0 ports give you flexibility to add network storage or a printer, and charge your phone at the same time.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

The smart connect feature lets the router automatically choose either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band when new devices join your network, to make sure you have the best connection.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

The 4x4 antennas each offer four streams of data to make sure you have a reliable connection.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

The DumaOS software gives you complete control over your gaming experience and the hardware provides great Wi-Fi coverage in a medium-to-large home.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$300.00 MSRP
Read Full Review
1 of 9
|

Netgear's XR500 router gives gamers complete control

Published:
Up Next
The Orbi Outdoor extends Wi-Fi cove...
5

Latest Stories

CNET Asks: The new iPad vs. Chromebook?

CNET Asks: The new iPad vs. Chromebook?

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
150 million MyFitnessPal accounts hacked, Under Armour says

150 million MyFitnessPal accounts hacked, Under Armour says

by
Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. champions sick boy's cause

Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. champions sick boy's cause

by
Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame granted new trial

Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame granted new trial

by
OnePlus 6 notch will be narrower than iPhone X

OnePlus 6 notch will be narrower than iPhone X

by