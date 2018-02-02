The Orbi Outdoor extends Wi-Fi coverage outside your home

CNET también está disponible en español.
Netgear claims it extends your Wi-Fi 2,500 square feet, but in my testing I found that it performs even better.
You can mount it to a wall or a movable stand and the 10-foot long power cord offers additional convenience.
That ambient light isn't super bright, but it's a nice added feature that you can dim or set on a timer.
The whole unit is weather-proof and can withstand rain, snow and temperatures between -4 and 122 Fahrenheit. You can't submerge it under water though.
It lacks USB and Ethernet ports, which is probably for the best since you don't want just anyone to be able to plug into your network.