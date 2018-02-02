CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi Satellite

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi Satellite

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi Satellite

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi Satellite

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi Satellite

  • netgear-orbi-outdoor-3
    1
    of 5
  • netgear-orbi-outdoor-4
    2
    of 5
  • netgear-orbi-outdoor-5
    3
    of 5
  • netgear-orbi-outdoor-1
    4
    of 5
  • netgear-orbi-outdoor-2
    5
    of 5

Netgear claims it extends your Wi-Fi 2,500 square feet, but in my testing I found that it performs even better.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$329.99 MSRP
Read full review

You can mount it to a wall or a movable stand and the 10-foot long power cord offers additional convenience.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$329.99 MSRP
Read full review

That ambient light isn't super bright, but it's a nice added feature that you can dim or set on a timer.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$329.99 MSRP
Read full review

The whole unit is weather-proof and can withstand rain, snow and temperatures between -4 and 122 Fahrenheit. You can't submerge it under water though.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$329.99 MSRP
Read full review

It lacks USB and Ethernet ports, which is probably for the best since you don't want just anyone to be able to plug into your network.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$329.99 MSRP
Read full review
1 of 5
|

The Orbi Outdoor extends Wi-Fi coverage outside your home

Published:
Up Next
Make tasty fried food at home with...
12

Latest Stories

President Trump’s Twitter feud with the NFL changed the game

President Trump’s Twitter feud with the NFL changed the game

by
50 most useful Alexa skills

50 most useful Alexa skills

by
27 Google Home commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

27 Google Home commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

by
27 Alexa commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

27 Alexa commands to help you prepare for the Super Bowl

by
So retro: Vintage typewriters reborn to be more human

So retro: Vintage typewriters reborn to be more human

by
Drone hovers right above jet landing at Las Vegas airport

Drone hovers right above jet landing at Las Vegas airport

by