Nest Wifi wants to make mesh internet smarter and simpler

Meet Nest Wifi

Three years ago, Google entered the world of wireless networking with Google Wifi, a mesh router system aimed at spreading high-speed internet throughout your entire home. Now, the search giant is releasing its next-gen follow-up, called Nest Wifi.

The new multipoint mesh system sports a brand new, marshmallowy design, and relocates the controls for your home network to the Google Home app, where you can also control your Google Assistant-enabled smart home gadgets and smart speakers. And, wouldn't you know it, the Nest Wifi range extenders are smart speakers themselves. Spread a speedy signal throughout your home, and spread the Google Assistant's footprint with it.

