Nerf's Rival Curve Shot blasters let you twist your shots

Three upcoming blasters offer new angles for Nerf battles.

screenshot-2021-01-25-at-12-42-07.png
Hasbro

Hasbro's Flex XXI-100, part of the Rival Curve Shot line, includes five rounds and costs $15. It will be available from March 1

screenshot-2021-01-25-at-12-48-38.png
Hasbro

For $25, you can get the Sideswipe XXI-1200, which has a 12-round side-loading internal magazine. It's also due out March 1

screenshot-2021-01-25-at-12-48-02.png
Hasbro

The Helix XXI-2000 is the big daddy of the line. It includes an easy-load hopper for quick reloading and comes with 20 rounds, and it'll be available exclusively at Target from Aug. 1.

