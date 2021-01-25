Three upcoming blasters offer new angles for Nerf battles.
Hasbro's Flex XXI-100, part of the Rival Curve Shot line, includes five rounds and costs $15. It will be available from March 1
For $25, you can get the Sideswipe XXI-1200, which has a 12-round side-loading internal magazine. It's also due out March 1
The Helix XXI-2000 is the big daddy of the line. It includes an easy-load hopper for quick reloading and comes with 20 rounds, and it'll be available exclusively at Target from Aug. 1.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Nerf's Rival Curve Shot blasters let you twist your shots
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.