Crab Nebula

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has been unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos since its launch on Aug. 25, 2003. Spitzer's mission is now coming to an end as NASA decommissions the telescope on Jan. 30.

Spitzer lasted much longer than expected, but has been drifting away from Earth. That distance made it too challenging to continue to operate the observatory.

NASA released this view of the crustacean-like Crab Nebula in 2017. The image required the combined efforts of five different telescopes, including Hubble and Spitzer, which is able to "see" in infrared. The combination of data and imagery gives us a stunning look at a fascinating nebula.

Originally published Aug. 22, 2018.

Update Jan. 22, 2020: Reflects the end the mission for Spitzer and adds six new images, beginning with slide 16.

