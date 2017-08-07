  • Living the astronaut dream
See one astronaut's wild pictures from space

Living the astronaut dream

Come step into Jack Fischer's world of space awesomeness. The NASA astronaut first floated onto the International Space Station in April to start a four-month mission and he's been sending incredible images and messages back to Earth ever since.

Fischer got caught up in a "wicked-cool, space-suit-traffic-jam" in this photo from July 2017. Fischer was moving the suits around when he found himself surrounded by the bulky equipment. His smile shows he didn't mind the predicament.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
fischerearth

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer snapped this stunner and shared it with space fans on Aug. 2, 2017. "Sometimes you look out the window and it just takes your breath away from how beautiful Earth is. Today is one of those times," he wrote on Twitter.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
E.T. island

Jack Fischer snapped this image of an elongated island in May, describing it as looking like the bulbous tip of E.T.'s magic finger, a reference to the 1982 Steven Spielberg blockbuster "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Astro-snack

Yes, astronauts enjoy dessert while in orbit. NASA's Jack Fischer shows off his sweet creation that combines chocolate pudding cake with vanilla pudding, strawberries and candy in this photo from May 2017. He calls it a BMOY, "Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity."

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Watercolor Earth

Earth is a colorful place. Astronaut Jack Fischer took this photo in July 2017 and likened the shapes to a watercolor tray. "The Earth surprises me with its beauty every day," he wrote on Twitter.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Space yoga

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer tries out a yoga pose with the help of microgravity on board the International Space Station in July 2017.

Photo by: NASA
Honey badger below

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer loves to take photos from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station and then apply his imagination to the Earth shapes he sees. Fischer described this one, taken in late May 2017, as looking like a skunk or a honey badger.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
View from the corner office

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shared this view from his "corner office" on board the International Space Station in June 2017.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Mount St. Helens face

ISS astronaut Jack Fischer sees a face outline in this space view of Mount St. Helens, an active volcano in Washington state in the US that famously erupted in 1980. Fischer snapped the photo in early July 2017. 

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Micro-satellite launch

NASA's Jack Fischer has a track record of capturing stunning photos of space happenings to go along with his fabulous Earth images. This photo from early July 2017 shows the launch of a micro-satellite from the International Space Station.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Aurora over Earth

Astronaut Jack Fischer looked out at Earth in July 2017 and caught sight of this glowing green aurora. He posted the image to Twitter, saying it "slathers up the sky in awesome sauce."

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Vesuvius on fire

Mount Vesuvius caught fire in mid-July 2017 when a series of wildfires broke out around the famous Italian volcano. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer got an eyeful of the fires from the International Space Station. He offered a prayer for the firefighters working to combat the blazes.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Footsteps on the ground

This colorful view of formations on Earth reminded astronaut Jack Fischer of a series of footsteps. Fischer's "#EarthShapes" social-media hashtag is dedicated to views of our planet as seen from far above on the space station. The photo comes from July 2017.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
River of 'fire'

This river isn't actually on fire, but the light is hitting is just right to make it glow when seen from space. Astronaut Jack Fischer snapped this photo in early August 2017 and shared it on social media.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
fischertyphoon

Typhoon Noru spreads across the frame in astronaut Jack Fischer's photo from August 1, 2017. 

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Space tacos

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer has a deep love for space food, including these bean-and-cheese taco creations set loose to float in microgravity in late April 2017.

Photo by: NASA
Lightsaber from the ISS

NASA's Jack Fischer celebrated May the 4th, 2017 with this image of the sunset lined up with a solar array on the International Space Station. He dropped a Star Wars reference, saying it looks "a lot like a light saber."

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
Sarlacc tentacles

The tendril-like formations in this Earth scene reminded astronaut Jack Fischer of the pit-dwelling Star Wars sarlacc desert monster in "Return of the Jedi." Fischer posted the image on May 11, 2017.

Photo by: NASA/Jack Fischer
