See one astronaut's wild pictures from space

Come step into Jack Fischer's world of space awesomeness. The NASA astronaut first floated onto the International Space Station in April to start a four-month mission and he's been sending incredible images and messages back to Earth ever since.
Fischer got caught up in a "wicked-cool, space-suit-traffic-jam" in this photo from July 2017. Fischer was moving the suits around when he found himself surrounded by the bulky equipment. His smile shows he didn't mind the predicament.
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer snapped this stunner and shared it with space fans on Aug. 2, 2017. "Sometimes you look out the window and it just takes your breath away from how beautiful Earth is. Today is one of those times," he wrote on Twitter.
Jack Fischer snapped this image of an elongated island in May, describing it as looking like the bulbous tip of E.T.'s magic finger, a reference to the 1982 Steven Spielberg blockbuster "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."
Yes, astronauts enjoy dessert while in orbit. NASA's Jack Fischer shows off his sweet creation that combines chocolate pudding cake with vanilla pudding, strawberries and candy in this photo from May 2017. He calls it a BMOY, "Bitesize Mountain of Yumiosity."
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer loves to take photos from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station and then apply his imagination to the Earth shapes he sees. Fischer described this one, taken in late May 2017, as looking like a skunk or a honey badger.
ISS astronaut Jack Fischer sees a face outline in this space view of Mount St. Helens, an active volcano in Washington state in the US that famously erupted in 1980. Fischer snapped the photo in early July 2017.
NASA's Jack Fischer has a track record of capturing stunning photos of space happenings to go along with his fabulous Earth images. This photo from early July 2017 shows the launch of a micro-satellite from the International Space Station.
This colorful view of formations on Earth reminded astronaut Jack Fischer of a series of footsteps. Fischer's "#EarthShapes" social-media hashtag is dedicated to views of our planet as seen from far above on the space station. The photo comes from July 2017.
This river isn't actually on fire, but the light is hitting is just right to make it glow when seen from space. Astronaut Jack Fischer snapped this photo in early August 2017 and shared it on social media.
NASA's Jack Fischer celebrated May the 4th, 2017 with this image of the sunset lined up with a solar array on the International Space Station. He dropped a Star Wars reference, saying it looks "a lot like a light saber."