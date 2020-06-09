CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

NASA Perseverance rover ready to explore the wilds of Mars

NASA's newest rover will carry a helicopter in its belly when it leaves for Mars in July.

1 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance on Mars artwork

Mars will soon be welcoming another visitor from Earth. NASA is sending its Perseverance rover to collect samples, search for signs of past microbial life and even unleash an experimental helicopter.

Perseverance is scheduled to launch on July 17, 2020, kicking off a multi-month journey through space before arriving at the red planet in February 2021. Landing is a tense process, but, if all goes well, Perseverance will join NASA's Curiosity as the only functioning rovers on Mars. 

more info
2 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars 2020 becomes Perseverance

NASA's latest red planet rover was originally known as the Mars 2020 rover until a naming contest gave it the new moniker "Perseverance." NASA announced the name in March 2020. It was chosen from over 28,000 entries from students across the US. 

Read the article
3 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance's 'head'

The Perseverance rover is the size of a small car. Its "head" holds cameras on top of a neck-like mast. These act as the rover's eyes, helping it record the martian surface, look ahead for hazards and snap gorgeous landscape views. This design gives the rover "a human-scale view," according to NASA.

more info
4 of 18
NASA

NASA view of Mars

Mars is challenging for robotic explorers. Humanity has had both triumphs and heartbreaks when it comes to investigating the red planet. 

NASA's Perseverance rover isn't the only vehicle slated to travel to Mars soon. The European Space Agency plans to launch its ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover in 2022. China's space agency is also planning to send its Tianwen-1 rover off this rock this summer, close to when NASA has scheduled its own rover launch.

more info
5 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/JHU-APL

Jezero Crater

NASA's Perseverance rover will touch down in a previously unexplored part of Mars called Jezero Crater. The space agency announced the winning landing site in late 2018. 

This Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shows the Jezero Crater delta region. "The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with landforms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years old, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology," said NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen

Read the article
6 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Finding balance

Put your wheels in the air like you just don't care. NASA's rover team put the Perseverance rover through a series of tests during its final preparations in April 2020. These tests included balancing the rover, a concept similar to balancing a car's wheels. NASA added weight to the rover chassis to achieve this. 

Read the article
7 of 18
NASA/Kim Shiflett

Perseverance wheel

Mars is a tough landscape. It's sandy and rocky and can be punishing on a rover's wheels, as the Curiosity rover knows. Perseverance's six aluminium wheels are made with cleats that will give them traction in tricky surface conditions. Each wheel is 20.7 inches (52.5 centimeters) in diameter.

more info
8 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars Ingenuity

One of the wildest aspects of the Perseverance mission is that it will include a helicopter. The small helicopter, named Ingenuity, will ride on the rover's belly until NASA finds a suitable spot to release it for a test flight. 

This image shows the flight model of the helicopter in early 2019. NASA considers Ingenuity a high-risk, high-reward technology demonstration. If it works, it will be a stunning achievement in flight on another planet.

Read the article
9 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Ingenuity installed

In April 2020, NASA tucked the Mars Ingenuity helicopter into the belly of the Perseverance rover. The Mars-copter will be protected by a shell during the descent to the planet's surface in February 2021. NASA intends to deploy the helicopter about two and a half months after the rover lands.

Read the article
10 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance carries 11 million names

NASA invited Earth's citizens to ride along with the Perseverance rover to Mars. Nearly 11 million people signed up and their names are now etched on silicon chips that are installed on an aluminum plate on the rover. 

The plate also sports an illustration of the Earth, the sun and Mars. There's a special message hidden here, too. Morse code hidden in the sun's rays spells out the phrase "explore as one."

Read the article
11 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

What's in a nameplate

The Perseverance rover won't ever forget its own name. It will go to Mars wearing a titanium nameplate. It's not just decorative. "The plate serves as rock and debris shield to protect a flexible cable that carries power and data from computers in the rover's body to actuators in the arm, as well as to the instruments and the drill in the turret," said NASA.

more info
12 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Sample tubes

NASA's Perseverance rover will be doing a lot of sampling of Mars. In May 2020, engineers installed a set of sample tubes into the rover's belly. "Each tube is sheathed in a gold-colored cylindrical enclosure to protect it from contamination," said NASA.

Perseverance will be in charge of placing samples in the tubes, but it will be up to a future Mars mission to pick them up. NASA hopes to collect at least a dozen samples and eventually retrieve them for study on Earth.

more info
13 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth stromatolites

Perseverance will look for signs of past microbial life in the Jezero Crater on Mars. This photo shows a collection of stromatolites, rounded accumulations of fossilized microbes and sediment, found right here on Earth in Nevada. 

"Scientists hope to find something similar in the dry lakebed Perseverance will be exploring on Mars," said NASA.

more info
14 of 18
NASA/Kim Shiflett

Atlas V preps for rover launch

It takes a big rocket to get off this rock. This United Launch Alliance Atlas V booster will escort NASA's Perseverance rover into space from Florida. This look at the Atlas V comes from late May 2020 at Cape Canaveral. 

more info
15 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Mars 2020 descent stage

NASA shared this look at the rocket-powered rover descent stage in 2018. This crucial component of the landing system helps to slow the rover's arrival and then lowers the vehicle to the surface using a "sky crane" maneuver.

"Nylon cords spool out to lower the rover 25 feet (7.6 meters) below the descent stage; When the spacecraft senses touchdown at Jezero Crater, the connecting cords are severed and the descent stage flies off," said NASA in describing the landing process.

more info
16 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance with descent stage

This is how you pack up a rover for shipping to Mars. NASA shared a look at the Perseverance rover's belly with the descent stage above it and the helicopter in place in May 2020. The rover's launch is scheduled for July 2020.

Read the article
17 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance rover back shell

It takes a lot of specialized equipment to safely land a rover on Mars. The bowl-shaped back shell will keep the Perseverance rover protected as it enters the Martian atmosphere.

more info
18 of 18
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Parachute testing

NASA wants its Perseverance rover to have a pleasant and gentle arrival on Mars in February 2021. To do that, it needs a big parachute. This still image comes from a September 2018 test that mimicked the conditions of Mars. 

The successful test was one in a series and gave NASA confidence in the parachute system. "It was the fastest inflation in history of a parachute this size and created a peak load of almost 70,000 pounds of force," said NASA.   

Read the article

More Galleries

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
32 of the best games on PS4

32 of the best games on PS4

33 Photos
22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

22 Photos
Scenes of SpaceX launching NASA astronauts into orbit, moment by moment

Scenes of SpaceX launching NASA astronauts into orbit, moment by moment

14 Photos
Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US

Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US

30 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

72 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos