Beyond Apollo: See NASA aim for the moon with Artemis 2024

Apollo 17

Humans last set foot on the moon in 1972 with NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Apollo 17 commander Eugene Cernan appears in this photo with the parked Lunar Roving Vehicle on the moon.

NASA hopes to both relive and expand on its moon glory days with the Artemis program, which includes a planned 2024 mission to land the first woman and the next man on the moon. The timeline is daring and NASA has many challenges to overcome on its way. Here's how it hopes to pull off what would be a huge space triumph.

Originally published July 17, 2019.

Update, Oct. 24: Adds additional images.

