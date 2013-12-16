Must-have iPad accessories

The iPad isn't entirely self-sufficient. These extra bits of gear can help. One of the first things you might seek is a case or keyboard for your new tablet. Apple has you covered with its Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro. It's a super thin case with a keyboard build inside that connects via your iPad Pro's Smart Connector.
Need a case that can handle being dropped, or having breakfast cereal stuck to it? The Tech21 EVO Play Case is designed to appeal to kids -- and take a beating from them.
The case is made of thick flexible foam that makes it comfortable to hold as well as dishwasher safe. There's even a handle that turns into a stand. Pick one up for the iPad Mini 4 for $50 or the iPad Air 2 for $70.
Photo by: Tech21
Felix RoadShow Car Stand
iPads can make the perfect entertainment center for the backseat. The Felix RoadShow Car Stand for iPad for $40 allows you to safely attach your iPad, iPad Air and iPad Mini to the headrest of the front seats.
Photo by: Felix
Apple Magic Keyboard
Some writers might want to look into a simple Bluetooth keyboard to pair with the iPad rather than choose a keyboard case; they're more flexible, less bulky and often don't cost as much... and they'll work with any model of iPad. Apple's own Magic keyboard, at $99, is excellent. But there are plenty of third-party options from the likes of Belkin and Logitech that you might consider, too.
Apple Pencil for iPad Pro
The pressure-sensitive Apple Pencil stylus offers superior sketching and drawing control for the iPad Pro. The magic comes when you tilt the Pencil's tip to an angle: it can shade like a real pencil. Pressure sensitivity, while it takes getting used to, is finely tuned. The combination make this feel like a physical art tool, rather than a piece of technology.
Who said the iPad lacks an SD card slot or USB? Well, of course it does, but there is a way round that if you crave a physical camera connection. One adapter accepts SD cards, the other has a USB 3.0 port. Plug in a camera directly or pop in a memory card to import photos and movies to the iPad for viewing or editing, and sync them with a computer later.
The Apple TV for $149 streams video well, but it really excels at being a wireless TV conduit for iOS devices: AirPlay video streaming of content, including home movies, streaming slideshows, mirroring of iPad content on a big screen, and even some games that turn the iPad and your HDTV into a two-screen experience. That, plus 1080p support, all make the Apple TV an excellent choice for a large home living room.
More portable and more flexible than the Apple TV, at $49, Apple's Lightning to HDMI connector acts as a direct hookup for sharing videos or mirroring the iPad's display on a larger TV.
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
TwelveSouth PlugBug World
This is perfect for the person who has an Apple laptop and an iPad/iPhone. It attaches to the Apple laptop power charger giving you a USB (type A) port to plug-in that iPad or iPhone for fast charging. It also has various adapters for outlets around the world -- perfect for the traveler in your family.
There are plenty of good and compact wireless speakers that work very well over Bluetooth or AirPlay, and you'll probably want one to turn the iPad into a little home stereo system. Two of our favorites are the UE Boom 2 and the Bose SoundLink Mini II. Either can be had for $200.
Apple's AirPods are fully wireless headphones that offer a reliable wireless connection, effortless pairing with Apple devices, decent sonics and good call quality. The included compact charging case quickly charges the buds.
DJI has made one of the smartest drones available with the Phantom 4. It is very polished compared to its competition, and for those who've flown a quad before, you'll have no trouble getting started with this one. You can even use your iPad as a monitor as you fly.
If you're worried that your iPad screen might be ruining your eyes, pick up the book "Designed By Apple in California" for $199 (or $299 for the larger version) and look at photos of your iPad, as well as other products and designs by Apple from the past 20 years.