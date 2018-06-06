MSI's slick Prestige laptop earns its name

CNET también está disponible en español.

MSI Prestige PS42

This is gaming company MSI's go at a slim and sexy laptop.

1
MSI Prestige PS42

It's a pretty good go. 

2
MSI Prestige PS42

It's really thin and light, weighing in at just 1.19 kg and 15.9mm (2.6 pounds, 0.65 inches).

3
MSI Prestige PS42

4
MSI Prestige PS42

It can be configured with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. 

5
MSI Prestige PS42

It also has a fingerprint scanner. 

6
MSI Prestige PS42

A lot of laptops this thin can have uncomfortable keyboards. It was the first thing I wanted to test on the Prestige, but typing felt comfortable in my very brief time with it. 

7
MSI Prestige PS42

It'll be available in Q3 of this year. 

8
MSI Prestige PS42

9
MSI Prestige PS42

10
