MSI's new gaming laptop starts at $999

MSI's GF63 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop that's a budget version of the GS65 Stealth Thin. It starts at $999. (The price converts roughly to AU$1,300 or £745.)

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
MSI is super proud of the thin-bezel design, touting it heavily at Computex in Taiwan. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
It's 1.86 kilograms (4.1 pounds) heavy and 21.7 millimeters (0.8 inches) wide, not too big or hefty for a gaming rig.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
It's powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and either a Nvidia GeForce 1050 or 1050Ti GPU.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
Scroll or click through to see more of MSI's GF63.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
