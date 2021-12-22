/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 brings you Black Panther, Spider-Man and Batman (twice), plus more Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and Avatar movies. Check out the latest release dates for this year's blockbusters.

Richard Trenholm
Spider-Man
1 of 43 DC

2022 is the year of sequels (again)

2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too. 

Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas, or has Hollywood left streaming behind in 2021? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2022 movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if any dates change again.

355-trailer-chastain
2 of 43 UPI

The 355 (Jan. 14, 2022)

The name's Chastain, Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.

Scream 2022
3 of 43 Paramount

Scream (Jan. 14, 2022)

The '90s slasher series returns with original stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette.

hobbs-shaw-fast-furious-2505-cc-00015r-1
4 of 43 Universal Pictures

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Jan. 21, 2022)

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp also starring Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant.

valerie-lemercier-in-aline-photo-credit-jean-marie-leroy-c-courtesy-of-roadside-attractions-and-samuel-goldwyn-films
5 of 43 Jean-Marie Leroy/Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films

Aline (Jan. 21, 2022)

Aline is "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion," in which writer and director Valerie Lemercier portrays the warbling pop diva from the age of 5 to 50.

Cyrano
6 of 43 Cyrano

Cyrano (Jan. 21, 2022)

Peter Dinklage puts a new twist on the legendary lover in Cyrano, a musical featuring tunes by indie band The National.

screen-shot-2021-01-13-at-8-49-13-am.png
7 of 43 Netflix

Escape from Spiderhead (Jan. 21, 2022)

Chris Hemsworth stars in a Netflix flick about future prisoners and mind-altering drugs. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star.

Jared Leto in Morbius
8 of 43 Sony Pictures

Morbius (Jan. 28, 2022)

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Marvel's vampire Morbius in this comic-inspired adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

john-wick-3-parabellum-keanu-reeves-halle-berry-3
9 of 43 Niko Tavernise

Moonfall (Feb. 4, 2022)

Roland Emmerich and Halle Berry take on the moon in this big-budget sci-fi extravaganza.

Ethan Hawke
10 of 43 Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

The Black Phone (Feb. 4, 2022)

Ethan Hawke dials up a chilling horror movie.

11 of 43 20th Century Fox

Death on the Nile (Feb. 11, 2022)

Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot for this sun-scorched Agatha Christie mystery.

2886492-uncharted-4drake-scaffolding.jpg
12 of 43 Uncharted

Uncharted (Feb. 18, 2022)

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg as Sully.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre poster
13 of 43 LMPC via Getty Images

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18, 2022)

Netflix gasses up the chainsaws for a reboot of the iconic horror movie. 

sneakerella-disney
14 of 43 Disney

Sneakerella (Feb. 18, 2022)

Disney Plus finds a new fit for the Cinderella story, updated to the modern day among sneaker designers and superfans.

Robert Pattinson as Batman
15 of 43 Warner Bros

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

DC Comics fans meet another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the gritty flick, originally scheduled for June 2021.

Big red panda in Pixar's Turning Red
16 of 43 Pixar

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Pixar's latest flick features a young girl who unwittingly transforms into a giant red panda, featuring the voice of Sandra Oh. 

17 of 43 Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Following his multiverse meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, enters the Multiverse of Madness.

lost-city-bullock-tatum
18 of 43 Paramount Pictures

The Lost City (March 25, 2022)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are an author and a model caught up in a jungle adventure in an adventure-comedy riff on Romancing the Stone.

19 of 43 A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25, 2022)

Michelle Yeoh stars in a multiverse-spanning epic from A24. If you need convincing, check out the bonkers trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
20 of 43 Jaap Buitendijk

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jude Law is Dumbledore alongside Eddie Redmayne in this Harry Potter prequel series, while Johnny Depp magically disappears to be replaced as the villainous Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen. 

Idris Elba is Knuckles in Sonic 2
21 of 43 Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8, 2022)

Idris Elba is Knuckles as Sonic returns in a Sega-sourced sequel.

Adam Driver
22 of 43 Disney

65 (April 29, 2022)

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

23 of 43 Warner Bros

DC League of Super-Pets (May 20, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is Superman's dog Krypto in this animated comedy about DC's canine crusaders, featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

The Belcher family flip out as they flip burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.
24 of 43 Fox

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (May 27, 2022)

The Belcher family flips out as it flips burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.

John Wick
25 of 43 Niko Tavernise

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27, 2022)

Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Keanu is a stone cold killer once again. 

top-gun-maverick-1200x676
26 of 43 Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27, 2022)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

jurassic-park
27 of 43 Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series for a big finale alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

28 of 43 Pixar

Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Chris Evans takes over from Toy Story actor Tim Allen to provide the voice of Buzz Lightyear, Star Command ace, in Pixar's spinoff.

thor-ragnarok
29 of 43 Jasin Boland/Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourth Thor movie, starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

The Twilight Zone
30 of 43 CBS All Access

Nope (July 20, 2022)

Writer and director Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this new horror chiller, featuring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Indiana Jones
31 of 43 Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones 5 (July 29, 2022)

Harrison Ford returns in the upcoming movie reported to use CGI to show Indiana Jones as a younger man.

DWAYNE JOHNSON on the set of New Line Cinema's action adventure "BLACK ADAM," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
32 of 43 Frank Masi

Black Adam (July 29, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is godlike DC villain Black Adam using the powers of Shazam for evil.

gettyimages-1357361682
33 of 43 Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Don't Worry Darling (Sept. 23, 2022)

Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife discovering a disturbing secret about her husband, played by Harry Styles. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

5-mission-impossible-6-gtykt3
34 of 43 Chiabella James

Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30, 2022)

Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

spiderverse-bac348-1059-lm-v1
35 of 43 Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Oct. 7, 2022)

Miles Morales swings back into action for more multiverse madness in the first instalment of a two-part sequel.

halloween-2018
36 of 43 Blumhouse

Halloween Ends (Oct. 14, 2022)

Jamie Lee Curtis faces serial slasher and mask fan Michael Myers yet again, following the 2018 reboot and delayed sequel Halloween Kills,.

Flash Justice League
37 of 43 Warner Bros

The Flash (Nov. 4, 2022)

DC gets in on the multiverse action as Ezra Miller's speedy superhero Flash faces Michael Keaton's Batman

Black Panther
38 of 43 Matt Kennedy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022)

The Black Panther sequel stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Dominique Thorne.

Marvel chose not to recast the role of T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death.

Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey attend the Brilliant Minds Initiative dinner at Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop on May 1, 2018 in New York City
39 of 43 Noam Galai/Getty Images

She Said (Nov. 18, 2022)

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (pictured), who worked to break the story of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

creed-2015
40 of 43 Warner Bros. Pictures

Creed III (Nov. 23, 2022)

Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring for this sequel to the Creed and Rocky films, and also directs. 

aquaman-2018-dc-2
41 of 43 Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 16, 2022)

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dive back in for more underwater action in DC's Aquaman 2.

avatar-for-door2
42 of 43 Disney

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie already kept us waiting over a decade before it was bumped back a year from its original 2021 release date. But it will be followed by four planned Avatar sequels, alternating with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.

mario-kart-8
43 of 43 Nintendo

Mario film (Dec. 21, 2022)

Chris Pratt lends his voice to the Nintendo legend, although he won't do the accent.

