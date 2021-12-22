Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 brings you Black Panther, Spider-Man and Batman (twice), plus more Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and Avatar movies. Check out the latest release dates for this year's blockbusters.
2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas, or has Hollywood left streaming behind in 2021? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2022 movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if any dates change again.
The name's Chastain, Jessica Chastain. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing in this spy thriller.
Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp also starring Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant.
Aline is "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion," in which writer and director Valerie Lemercier portrays the warbling pop diva from the age of 5 to 50.
Peter Dinklage puts a new twist on the legendary lover in Cyrano, a musical featuring tunes by indie band The National.
Chris Hemsworth stars in a Netflix flick about future prisoners and mind-altering drugs. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star.
Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Marvel's vampire Morbius in this comic-inspired adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.
Roland Emmerich and Halle Berry take on the moon in this big-budget sci-fi extravaganza.
Ethan Hawke dials up a chilling horror movie.
Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot for this sun-scorched Agatha Christie mystery.
Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg as Sully.
Disney Plus finds a new fit for the Cinderella story, updated to the modern day among sneaker designers and superfans.
DC Comics fans meet another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the gritty flick, originally scheduled for June 2021.
Pixar's latest flick features a young girl who unwittingly transforms into a giant red panda, featuring the voice of Sandra Oh.
Following his multiverse meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel's Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, enters the Multiverse of Madness.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are an author and a model caught up in a jungle adventure in an adventure-comedy riff on Romancing the Stone.
Michelle Yeoh stars in a multiverse-spanning epic from A24. If you need convincing, check out the bonkers trailer.
Jude Law is Dumbledore alongside Eddie Redmayne in this Harry Potter prequel series, while Johnny Depp magically disappears to be replaced as the villainous Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen.
Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.
Dwayne Johnson is Superman's dog Krypto in this animated comedy about DC's canine crusaders, featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.
The Belcher family flips out as it flips burgers in a Bob's Burgers animated movie.
Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Keanu is a stone cold killer once again.
Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the Jurassic Park series for a big finale alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Chris Evans takes over from Toy Story actor Tim Allen to provide the voice of Buzz Lightyear, Star Command ace, in Pixar's spinoff.
Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourth Thor movie, starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.
Writer and director Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this new horror chiller, featuring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.
Harrison Ford returns in the upcoming movie reported to use CGI to show Indiana Jones as a younger man.
Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife discovering a disturbing secret about her husband, played by Harry Styles. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.
Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.
Miles Morales swings back into action for more multiverse madness in the first instalment of a two-part sequel.
Jamie Lee Curtis faces serial slasher and mask fan Michael Myers yet again, following the 2018 reboot and delayed sequel Halloween Kills,.
DC gets in on the multiverse action as Ezra Miller's speedy superhero Flash faces Michael Keaton's Batman.
The Black Panther sequel stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Dominique Thorne.
Marvel chose not to recast the role of T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death.
Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (pictured), who worked to break the story of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.
Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring for this sequel to the Creed and Rocky films, and also directs.
Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dive back in for more underwater action in DC's Aquaman 2.
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie already kept us waiting over a decade before it was bumped back a year from its original 2021 release date. But it will be followed by four planned Avatar sequels, alternating with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.