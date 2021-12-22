Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.

Will there be more postponements? Will we end up enjoying the latest films from our sofas, or has Hollywood left streaming behind in 2021? Click through the gallery for the updated calendar of 2022 movie release dates. And don't worry, we'll update you if any dates change again.