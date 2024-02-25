X

Motorola's Concept Wrist Phone Up Close

Take a look at this awesome bit of concept tech from this year's Mobile World Congress.

Image of Motorola phone
1 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a futuristic dream! No, not CNET video producer Jide Akinrinade (no offense), but the wearable phone on his wrist. It's Motorola's "adaptive display concept," which is a formal way of saying a phone that you can wear like a bracelet. 

This concept phone was teased last year, but we've finally been able to get our hands (and wrists) on it, so scroll on to see more. 

Image of Motorola phone
2 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

When flat, the phone looks like any other Android device. 

Image of Motorola phone
3 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But look! It bends completely round on itself, forming a satisfying arch. 

Image of Motorola phone
4 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's the perfect shape to be worn on your wrist.

Image of Motorola phone
5 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Keeping it in place is this magnet bracelet. 

Image of Motorola phone
6 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Keeping the phone in place using a bracelet isn't the most elegant solution, but it works well enough in this early concept stage. 

Image of Motorola phone
7 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

I've always wanted to wear my phone like this. 

Image of Motorola phone
8 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Its bendiness also allows it to stand upright like this. 

Image of Motorola phone
9 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

And that makes it great for video calls. 

Image of Motorola phone
10 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's a tiny camera hidden there somewhere.

Image of Motorola phone
11 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The back of the phone is covered in a soft material.

Image of Motorola phone
12 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's designed to make it more comfortable to wear, though I'd hope it's also removable to allow for washing.

Image of Motorola phone
13 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a weird concept.

Image of Motorola phone
14 of 14 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

But I really like it. Maybe one day we'll see something like this on sale.

