Motorola's Concept Wrist Phone Up Close

It's a futuristic dream! No, not CNET video producer Jide Akinrinade (no offense), but the wearable phone on his wrist. It's Motorola's "adaptive display concept," which is a formal way of saying a phone that you can wear like a bracelet.

This concept phone was teased last year, but we've finally been able to get our hands (and wrists) on it, so scroll on to see more.