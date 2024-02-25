Motorola's Concept Wrist Phone Up Close

It's a futuristic dream! No, not CNET video producer Jide Akinrinade (no offense), but the wearable phone on his wrist. It's Motorola's "adaptive display concept," which is a formal way of saying a phone that you can wear like a bracelet.
This concept phone was teased last year, but we've finally been able to get our hands (and wrists) on it, so scroll on to see more.
When flat, the phone looks like any other Android device.
But look! It bends completely round on itself, forming a satisfying arch.
It's the perfect shape to be worn on your wrist.
Keeping it in place is this magnet bracelet.
Keeping the phone in place using a bracelet isn't the most elegant solution, but it works well enough in this early concept stage.
I've always wanted to wear my phone like this.
Its bendiness also allows it to stand upright like this.
And that makes it great for video calls.
There's a tiny camera hidden there somewhere.
The back of the phone is covered in a soft material.
It's designed to make it more comfortable to wear, though I'd hope it's also removable to allow for washing.
It's a weird concept.
But I really like it. Maybe one day we'll see something like this on sale.