Motorola One 5G Ace is a budget phone that doesn't look cheap

It melds a chic design with an affordable package.
The new Motorola One 5G Ace is the second take on the Motorola One 5G phone released last summer on AT&T and Verizon.
Motorola made a few smart compromises to get the base price to $400, which is $45 (AT&T model) or $155 (Verizon model) cheaper than 2020's One 5G.
The Ace has a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide-angle camera, a macro camera and a single selfie camera.
The main 48-megapixel camera uses pixel binning to combine multiple pixels into one. This helps reduce image noise and increase brightness.
The ring flash around the lens of the macro camera on the 2020 One 5G is gone.
The main camera on the Ace is pretty solid for a $400 phone.
In the camera app, prompts appear to help you choose the best mode as you frame your shot.
The screen is similar but doesn't have the 90Hz high refresh rate that the 2020 One 5G did.
The Ace is a heavy phone.
It weighs 212 grams. To give you some perspective the Galaxy S21 Ultra weighs 229 grams and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 228 grams.
I like the plastic back and finish. It looks attractive and contemporary.
The Ace packs a giant 5,000-mAh battery.
in my testing got through a day and a half no problem and often made it two days on a single charge. There are phones that cost two or three times as much as the Ace and don't last anywhere near as long.
The fingerprint reader is on the back of the phone.
Unlike the 2020 One 5G, the Ace is available unlocked and will work on any US carrier with sub-6 5G.
The Ace runs Android 10.
The Ace in all its chonky glory.
On the bottom is a USB-C port for charging and a headphone jack.
On the right side is a volume rocker and power button.
Here's another angle.
The Ace is part of Motorola's 2021 budget phone family.
