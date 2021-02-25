Motorola One 5G Ace is a budget phone that doesn't look cheap

It melds a chic design with an affordable package.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Motorola One 5G Ace is the second take on the Motorola One 5G phone released last summer on AT&T and Verizon.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

Motorola made a few smart compromises to get the base price to $400, which is $45 (AT&T model) or $155 (Verizon model) cheaper than 2020's One 5G.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace has a main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide-angle camera, a macro camera and a single selfie camera. 

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The main 48-megapixel camera uses pixel binning to combine multiple pixels into one. This helps reduce image noise and increase brightness.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The ring flash around the lens of the macro camera on the 2020 One 5G is gone.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The main camera on the Ace is pretty solid for a $400 phone.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

In the camera app, prompts appear to help you choose the best mode as you frame your shot.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The screen is similar but doesn't have the 90Hz high refresh rate that the 2020 One 5G did.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace is a heavy phone.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

It weighs 212 grams. To give you some perspective the Galaxy S21 Ultra weighs 229 grams and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 228 grams.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

I like the plastic back and finish. It looks attractive and contemporary.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace packs a giant 5,000-mAh battery.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

in my testing got through a day and a half no problem and often made it two days on a single charge. There are phones that cost two or three times as much as the Ace and don't last anywhere near as long.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The fingerprint reader is on the back of the phone.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

Unlike the 2020 One 5G, the Ace is available unlocked and will work on any US carrier with sub-6 5G.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace runs Android 10.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace in all its chonky glory.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

On the bottom is a USB-C port for charging and a headphone jack.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

On the right side is a volume rocker and power button.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's another angle.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Ace is part of Motorola's 2021 budget phone family.

Motorola One 5G Ace
Sarah Tew/CNET

For more about the Ace, check out CNET's in-depth review.

