The Moto G6 is ready for its close-up

Motorola Moto G6

The Motorola Moto G6 is one of three new budget phones for 2018. Read our our in-depth review for more information about the Moto G6.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 cameras

The Moto G6 has a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear camera that kind of looks like a shocked faced emoji.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 cameras

The Moto G6 has portrait mode and selective focus (you can adjust blur before or after taking a photo), selective color, time lapse video and Snapchat-like face filters for the front-facing camera.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 cameras

Its 8-megapixel front-facing camera comes with a flash for your selfies.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 Google Lens

You can use the camera to give you information about a landmark or scan text.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 Gorilla Glass 3

This year's Moto G series phone has Gorilla Glass 3 on both the front and back.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 curved edges

The Moto G6 has a curved backing that keeps it looking fresh.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 tall screen

The 18:9 screen ratio, which means the display is twice as tall as it is wide, allows for more content to be displayed vertically.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 fingerprint reader

Though face unlock is becoming common in Android phones, you should trust the fingerprint sensor for a higher level of security.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 fingerprint reader

You can use the rectangle fingerprint sensor below the home button to navigate the screen through swipes and long presses.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 USB-C

The Moto G6 has adopted the standard USB-C port that you see in most new phones. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 slim but not trim

The Moto G6's bezels are slimmer than average, but the 'chin' beneath the screen is pretty blaring.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET





Moto G6 is $249

With a dual camera, 32GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor in the front, and a 5.7-inch screen, the Moto G6 sells for $249, £219, AU$399. Read our our in-depth review for more information about the Moto G6.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET




