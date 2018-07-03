The Moto G6 is ready for its close-up

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Motorola Moto G6 is one of three new budget phones for 2018. Read our our in-depth review for more information about the Moto G6.
The Moto G6 has a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear camera that kind of looks like a shocked faced emoji.
The Moto G6 has portrait mode and selective focus (you can adjust blur before or after taking a photo), selective color, time lapse video and Snapchat-like face filters for the front-facing camera.
Its 8-megapixel front-facing camera comes with a flash for your selfies.
You can use the camera to give you information about a landmark or scan text.
This year's Moto G series phone has Gorilla Glass 3 on both the front and back.
The Moto G6 has a curved backing that keeps it looking fresh.
The 18:9 screen ratio, which means the display is twice as tall as it is wide, allows for more content to be displayed vertically.
Though face unlock is becoming common in Android phones, you should trust the fingerprint sensor for a higher level of security.
You can use the rectangle fingerprint sensor below the home button to navigate the screen through swipes and long presses.
The Moto G6 has adopted the standard USB-C port that you see in most new phones.
The Moto G6's bezels are slimmer than average, but the 'chin' beneath the screen is pretty blaring.
With a dual camera, 32GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor in the front, and a 5.7-inch screen, the Moto G6 sells for $249, £219, AU$399. Read our our in-depth review for more information about the Moto G6.