Motorola Edge Keeps the Curved Screen Design Alive

Motorola Edge
The Motorola Edge launched in 2023 at $600, but is now regularly priced as low as $350 when on sale.
Curved screen
The Edge phone features a curved screen that rounds out the corners of the front display.
Edge of the display features
While there are mixed opinions about this type of display, Motorola adds a number of features to take advantage of this screen.
Notification light
When face down, the phone's edge can be set to light up for notifications.
Refresh rate
The 6.6-inch OLED display runs at a 144Hz refresh rate.
Back cover
The back of the phone features a vegan leather covering.
Vegan leather texture
The covering smooths out the camera bump on the phone and provides a grippy feel.
Fast charging
The 68W wired fast charging works with any compatible USB-C power adapter.
Cameras
The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.
Touch responsiveness
The phone's screen has a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which exceeds the Samsung Galaxy S24's 240Hz rate. This refers to how fast the phone responds to finger taps.
Peek Display
Motorola includes a setting that turns on a Peek Display, that functions similarly to an always-on mode.
Peek Display in action
When Peek Display is turned on, you can tap the phone to see notifications without turning on the entire display.
Moto Gestures
Motorola includes a number of other gesture settings, such as the "twist to open camera" motion that's been available on most of the company's phones.
Options
Here are several of the available gestures that can be toggled on.
Speakers
The phone includes dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.
Front-facing camera
The phone includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.