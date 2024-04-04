X

Motorola Edge Keeps the Curved Screen Design Alive

The 2023 Motorola Edge rocks a sleek and curvy design, while often hitting lower prices by going on sale.

Motorola Edge phone
Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge launched in 2023 at $600, but is now regularly priced as low as $350 when on sale.

Motorola Edge phone
Curved screen

The Edge phone features a curved screen that rounds out the corners of the front display.

Motorola Edge phone
Edge of the display features

While there are mixed opinions about this type of display, Motorola adds a number of features to take advantage of this screen.

Motorola Edge phone
Notification light

When face down, the phone's edge can be set to light up for notifications.

Motorola Edge phone
Refresh rate

The 6.6-inch OLED display runs at a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge phone
Back cover

The back of the phone features a vegan leather covering.

Motorola Edge phone
Vegan leather texture

The covering smooths out the camera bump on the phone and provides a grippy feel.

Motorola Edge phone
Fast charging

The 68W wired fast charging works with any compatible USB-C power adapter.

Motorola Edge phone
Cameras

The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Motorola Edge phone
Touch responsiveness

The phone's screen has a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which exceeds the Samsung Galaxy S24's 240Hz rate. This refers to how fast the phone responds to finger taps.

Motorola Edge phone
Peek Display

Motorola includes a setting that turns on a Peek Display, that functions similarly to an always-on mode.

Motorola Edge phone
Peek Display in action

When Peek Display is turned on, you can tap the phone to see notifications without turning on the entire display.

Motorola Edge phone
Moto Gestures

Motorola includes a number of other gesture settings, such as the "twist to open camera" motion that's been available on most of the company's phones.

Motorola Edge phone
Options

Here are several of the available gestures that can be toggled on.

Motorola Edge phone
Speakers

The phone includes dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge phone
Front-facing camera

The phone includes a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

