Moto G7: These photos were taken with a $300 phone

The Moto G7 has dual rear cameras (a 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera). This combo offers a solid C- camera experience and that is not a knock. For $300, the Moto G7 cameras are impressive considering they can shoot 4K video, portrait mode photos and slow motion video. Overall photos from the G7 have decent image quality.
All of the following photos were shot with the Moto G7 without any editing unless otherwise noted.
This was taken in an indoor public space in San Francisco. There was a wall of windows on one side that added a bit of daylight to make things less dim. Notice the motion blur on the woman walking in the background.
I loaded the Google camera app aka Gcam apk which is basically the app the Pixel phones use. The Moto G7 camera goes from C- to a solid B when taking photos with Google's app. This photo was taken with the Moto G7 default camera app.
Here are 100 percent crops of the previous two photos. The one from the Moto G7's default camera app (left) looks over sharpened, has muted colors and more noise. The Gcam version (right) has better dynamic range and colors.