Moto G7: Cheap never looked so good

The Motorola Moto G7 has a slick contemporary design, decent dual rear cameras, a long battery life and a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie, making it worth every penny of its $300 cost.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

There's Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back. The fingerprint reader has been moved from below the screen to the back under the cameras. Its position is easy to find and use.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

There's a tiny Motorola logo on the fingerprint reader, which is a cute touch.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

There are two colors: black and white.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

The Moto G7 notoriously collects fingerprint smudges. It picks them up as much as any phone I've tested.

Published:Caption:
5
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Motorola crammed the Moto G7's 6.2-inch display into a similarly sized body as last year's Moto G6.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

A dewdrop notch helps bring the screen closer to the edges which have bezels thinner than those on the iPhone XR.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

There are dual rear cameras (a 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera).

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

The Moto G7 can take 4K video, portrait mode photos and slow-motion video.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

There are a bunch of fun camera modes including portrait mode, time lapse, cinegraphs and color removal.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

The battery lasted 12 hours and 51 minutes in CNET's looped video playback test in Airplane mode. That's a 3 hour improvement over last year's Moto G6.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

It has both a headphone jack and a USB-C port. There's a single speaker on the bottom which is sounds serviceable.

Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
12
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

The left side doesn't have any buttons.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

One less desirable choice was the inclusion of Motorola's name written on the front bottom of the phone.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

I played a few games on the Moto G7 including Alto's Odyssey and PUBG (in low quality mode). I was impressed how well the phone handled the graphics in Alto's Odyssey.

Photo:Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET
15
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon

Aside from the Moto G7, there's the Moto G7 Power In the US. It has a 5,000-mAh battery as opposed to the 3,000-mAh one in the Moto G7. And the Moto G7 Play which is a pared-down Moto G7 that starts at $200.

Check out CNET's in-depth review of the Moto G7.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 16
$299.99 at Amazon
