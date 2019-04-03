Moto G7: Cheap never looked so good

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Motorola Moto G7 has a slick contemporary design, decent dual rear cameras, a long battery life and a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie, making it worth every penny of its $300 cost.
There's Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back. The fingerprint reader has been moved from below the screen to the back under the cameras. Its position is easy to find and use.
There's a tiny Motorola logo on the fingerprint reader, which is a cute touch.
There are two colors: black and white.
The Moto G7 notoriously collects fingerprint smudges. It picks them up as much as any phone I've tested.
Motorola crammed the Moto G7's 6.2-inch display into a similarly sized body as last year's Moto G6.
A dewdrop notch helps bring the screen closer to the edges which have bezels thinner than those on the iPhone XR.
There are dual rear cameras (a 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera).
The Moto G7 can take 4K video, portrait mode photos and slow-motion video.
There are a bunch of fun camera modes including portrait mode, time lapse, cinegraphs and color removal.
The battery lasted 12 hours and 51 minutes in CNET's looped video playback test in Airplane mode. That's a 3 hour improvement over last year's Moto G6.
It has both a headphone jack and a USB-C port. There's a single speaker on the bottom which is sounds serviceable.
The left side doesn't have any buttons.
One less desirable choice was the inclusion of Motorola's name written on the front bottom of the phone.
I played a few games on the Moto G7 including Alto's Odyssey and PUBG (in low quality mode). I was impressed how well the phone handled the graphics in Alto's Odyssey.
Aside from the Moto G7, there's the Moto G7 Power In the US. It has a 5,000-mAh battery as opposed to the 3,000-mAh one in the Moto G7. And the Moto G7 Play which is a pared-down Moto G7 that starts at $200.
