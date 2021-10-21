Surface Duo 2 photos: See Microsoft's new foldable phone in action

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 shows promise, but it's not practical enough to serve as an everyday phone just yet.
The Surface Duo 2 has two 5.8-inch screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip that's faster than its predecessor's and a triple-lens camera. Those represent significant upgrades compared to the original Surface Duo.
Gaming is one of the most promising use cases for the Surface Duo 2's dual screens. Gameloft's Asphalt 9 racing game is one of the titles that's been optimized for the device.
The Surface Duo 2 also works well as a digital book thanks to the Amazon Kindle app, which has been tailored to work nicely across the two screens.
Most of the time, I used the Surface Duo 2 with one hand by folding the second screen all the way back.
But the Surface Duo 2 doesn't completely fold flat since it now has a camera bump on the back.
I also really enjoyed using the Surface Duo 2's second screen as a kickstand. I could see this being useful for following recipes in the kitchen.
The Surface Duo 2's biggest problem is that not many apps are optimized for its two screens. And the hinge running down the center is very noticeable.
The Surface Duo 2 has a sleek design that's definitely attention grabbing. It comes in a new obsidian black color option.
On the Surface Duo 2, you can also compose an email on one screen while using the second screen as a keyboard. Keep scrolling through to see more photos of Microsoft's new foldable.