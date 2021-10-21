/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Surface Duo 2 photos: See Microsoft's new foldable phone in action

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 shows promise, but it's not practical enough to serve as an everyday phone just yet.

SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
Sarah Tew, Lisa Eadicicco
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
1 of 26 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The Surface Duo 2 has two 5.8-inch screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip that's faster than its predecessor's and a triple-lens camera. Those represent significant upgrades compared to the original Surface Duo. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
2 of 26

Gaming is one of the most promising use cases for the Surface Duo 2's dual screens. Gameloft's Asphalt 9 racing game is one of the titles that's been optimized for the device. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
3 of 26

The Surface Duo 2 also works well as a digital book thanks to the Amazon Kindle app, which has been tailored to work nicely across the two screens. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
4 of 26

Most of the time, I used the Surface Duo 2 with one hand by folding the second screen all the way back. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
5 of 26

But the Surface Duo 2 doesn't completely fold flat since it now has a camera bump on the back. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
6 of 26

I also really enjoyed using the Surface Duo 2's second screen as a kickstand. I could see this being useful for following recipes in the kitchen. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
7 of 26

The Surface Duo 2's biggest problem is that not many apps are optimized for its two screens. And the hinge running down the center is very noticeable. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
8 of 26

The Surface Duo 2 has a sleek design that's definitely attention grabbing. It comes in a new obsidian black color option. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
9 of 26

On the Surface Duo 2, you can also compose an email on one screen while using the second screen as a keyboard. Keep scrolling through to see more photos of Microsoft's new foldable. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 2
10 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
11 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
12 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
13 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
14 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
15 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
16 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
17 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
18 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
19 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
20 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
21 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
22 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
23 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
24 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
25 of 26
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
26 of 26

