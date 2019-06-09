Microsoft shows off new Xbox trailers, hardware, and services at E3

CNET también está disponible en español.
Outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the E3 Xbox event Sunday June 9, 2019.
Inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Xbox E3 press event.
Microsoft's showing off new games like Halo Infinite and Gears of War 5, a new console and its upcoming streaming service, called Project xCloud.
Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer speaks from the audience at Microsoft's Xbox event at E3 2019.
Microsoft showed off new games including Halo Infinite.
Scenes from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Keanu Reeves on stage to announce the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 which is coming April 16, 2020.
A view of the coming Cyberpunk 2077 title.
Fire spewed from the stage during the Gears of War 5 demos.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Xbox Elite Controller will have an internal rechargeable battery.
A full-scale LEGO McLaren Senna made its public debut during today's briefing at E3.
Xbox game pass is available starting today.
At Microsoft's E3 Xbox event, it was announced its hybrid cloud-gaming service Project xCloud is coming soon, in October 2019.
It was announced that Project Scarlett, the next console coming from Microsoft will be available for the Holidays 2020.
It was announced during the event that Microsoft has acquired game developer Double Fine.