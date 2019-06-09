Microsoft shows off new Xbox trailers, hardware, and services at E3

CNET también está disponible en español.

Outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the E3 Xbox event Sunday June 9, 2019.

Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 16

Inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Xbox E3 press event.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 16

Microsoft's showing off new games like Halo Infinite and Gears of War 5, a new console and its upcoming streaming service, called Project xCloud.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 16

Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer speaks from the audience at Microsoft's Xbox event at E3 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 16

Microsoft showed off new games including Halo Infinite.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 16

Scenes from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 16

Keanu Reeves on stage to announce the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 which is coming April 16, 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 16

A view of the coming Cyberpunk 2077 title.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 16

Fire spewed from the stage during the Gears of War 5 demos.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 16

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 16

The Xbox Elite Controller will have an internal rechargeable battery.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 16

A full-scale LEGO McLaren Senna made its public debut during today's briefing at E3.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 16

Xbox game pass is available starting today.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 16

e3-2019-xbox-4263

At Microsoft's E3 Xbox event, it was announced its hybrid cloud-gaming service Project xCloud is coming soon, in October 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 16

It was announced that Project Scarlett, the next console coming from Microsoft will be available for the Holidays 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 16

It was announced during the event that Microsoft has acquired game developer Double Fine.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 16
Keanu Reeves to star in Cyberpunk 2077, release date April 2020

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

Jupiter so close to Earth right now you can see its moons with binoculars

Big Little Lies season 2 on HBO: Bigger lies, and a terrifying Meryl Streep

The biggest E3 video game trailers from Microsoft's Xbox conference, EA Play and more

