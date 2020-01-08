Meet the smart plumbing products coming for your pipes at CES 2020

Smarter pipes for a smarter home

I've been covering the smart home at CES for seven years now, and I've heard too many pitches for connected, tech-enabled home improvement to possibly remember them all. And yet the smart plumbing pitches have always sort of stuck with me. Maybe it's because I've lived through the hell of waking up to an apartment that flooded overnight due to a burst pipe, but adding some degree of smarts to the fixtures that move water through our homes just makes a lot of sense to me, especially since those fixtures can wreak havoc when things go wrong unchecked.

The idea of smartening up your pipes and fixtures is nothing new -- just rewind to 2015's WeMo Water, for instance -- but the concept never really took off, at least not to the same degree as connected home staples like smart speakers, smart lights, and smart thermostats. That hasn't stopped manufacturers, though. In fact, we're actually seeing a rise in the number of smart plumbing pitches at CES this year. The industry still sees potential here.

Curious to see for yourself? Click through for a quick rundown of the smart plumbing pitches we've come across on the CES 2020 show floor.