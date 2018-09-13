Meet the smart lock with solar power

CNET también está disponible en español.

Array by Hampton

The Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock costs $299 and works with Amazon Alexa to lock or check lock status via voice commands. The lock comes in two styles, the traditional Barrington or the contemporary Cooper. Each style comes in three finishes: Tuscan bronze, satin nickel and polished chrome. 

The Array app

Inside the Array app, you can remotely control the Array lock. The lock connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi with no bridge or connect module required. 

Hidden keypad

The Array by Hampton features a backlit LED keypad hidden behind the sliding solar panel. A blue LED button beneath the panel locks the door with one press. 

Activity history

The Array app displays an activity history for every locking or unlocking action. 

Interior design

The interior design of the Array by Hampton lock looks much like other smart locks we've reviewed. A  bottom thumb latch allows for manual locking while the top compartment houses a rechargeable battery. 

E-keys and e-codes

In the Array app, the owner can assign additional users e-codes (manual pins to unlock the door via keypad) and e-keys (access to unlock the door with their enabled Array app). 

Rechargeable batteries

The Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock comes with two rechargeable lithium-polymer batteries. The solar panel on the front of the lock recharges the batteries if the lock is installed in direct or indirect sunlight. Each battery can last up to 9 months on a single charge. 

