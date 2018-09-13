Meet the smart lock with solar power

The Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock costs $299 and works with Amazon Alexa to lock or check lock status via voice commands. The lock comes in two styles, the traditional Barrington or the contemporary Cooper. Each style comes in three finishes: Tuscan bronze, satin nickel and polished chrome.
The interior design of the Array by Hampton lock looks much like other smart locks we've reviewed. A bottom thumb latch allows for manual locking while the top compartment houses a rechargeable battery.
The Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock comes with two rechargeable lithium-polymer batteries. The solar panel on the front of the lock recharges the batteries if the lock is installed in direct or indirect sunlight. Each battery can last up to 9 months on a single charge.