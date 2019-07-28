Meet the mighty aircraft of the 2019 Royal International Air Tattoo

CNET también está disponible en español.

RIAT 2019

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the largest military air show in the world. It's held the third weekend in July every year in western England. 

For two days I explored as many of the impressive aircraft as I could, including several C-17s like the one you see here.

Read more about the world's largest military air show

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 68

Globemaster

The huge C-17 Globemaster III is flown by several air forces across the world. It can carry up to 170,900 pounds, or 77,519 kilograms, of cargo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 68

Nee-Avro

This BAe 146, also known as the Avro RJ, has updated electronics to aid in its role as a pilot trainer. We explored one of these at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum near where it was first produced.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 68

Eurofighter

A pair of German Eurofighter Typhoons. I love canards

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 68

Modern stealth

Now here's something cutting-edge: an F-35 Lightning II. Not only was one of these on static display, another did some flybys and a hover demonstration later.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 68

Cutting edge

As few straight edges as possible to minimize radar cross-section.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 68

Hover mode

It was quite a thrill to see one of these flying. Check out the rotated nozzle at the back, and the open hatches that allow it to hover.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 68

Tornado

The Panavia Tornado, flown by several European air forces, is a swing-wing multirole aircraft. This example is the IDS variant, which is for interdiction and strike missions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 68

Double chop

The Chinook, aka the CH-47, is a fast, heavy-lifting helicopter. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 68

Acrobatics

What's surprising is how maneuverable they are, as was demonstrated with some impressive acrobatics at the show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 68

C-130

There were many C-130s at the show, which isn't too surprising given how many have been made, and how many air forces fly them around the world.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 68

Cargo or passengers

The J model, like this one, can carry up to 128 passengers and usually has a crew of at least two pilots and one loadmaster.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 68

LCD screens

The pilots of the first C-130, in 1954, would likely marvel at the modern C-130's glass cockpit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 68

Air tanker

In addition to cargo aircraft, the airshow had several refueling tankers as well. This is one of the RAF's Airbus Voyager tankers, also known as the A330 MRTT.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 68

Drogues

The Voyager has three drogues, one under each wing and one beneath the tail. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 68

Unexpected

The last thing I expected when stepping on board an aerial refueling tanker was what looks like a standard A330 interior. The Voyager is multirole, so it can also carry passengers or cargo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 68

Rear view

Screens and cameras allow the crew a clear view behind the aircraft. The refueling process can also be controlled via a laptop that runs on... Windows XP. No, seriously.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 68

Eurotanker

The A330 MRTT is flown, or will be flown, by several European and other air forces around the world.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 68

Atlas obscura

This might have been my favorite aircraft at the show. It's an Airbus A400M Atlas, essentially a larger, faster alternative to the near-ubiquitous C-130. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 68

Midsized

The A400M is sized above the C-130, but smaller than the C-17.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 68

Buttons

What made this my favorite was the time my friends and I got to spend in the cockpit with one of the pilots, who was a riot. My friend asked if she could press any buttons and he said yes, then right as her finger touched he yelped, "NOT THAT ONE!" 

Bravo, sir. Bravo. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 68

Side view

From the right pilot seat you can see the props on that side, and one of the engines. You'd be surprised how rare that is for larger aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 68

Eyes in the sky

This is an aircraft I wasn't familiar with: a Raytheon Sentinel ground surveillance aircraft based on the Bombardier Global Express business jet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 68

Hawk

BAE Systems Hawk jet trainer. This is the same type of aircraft flown by the RAF's Red Arrows, which we'll see later.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 68

Flyable Hunter

Hawker Hunter Aviation's airworthy Hawker Hunter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 68

Red Falcon

Hard to miss this F-16.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 68

Saab

For many years Saab advertised that its cars were born from jets. Maybe, maybe not, but the company did and does make jet aircraft, like this Gripen.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 68

Tiny trainer

This is an Italian jet trainer made by Leonardo, called the M-346 Master. It was originally co-developed with the Russian company Yakovlev. Its version is the Yak-130.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 68

Chopper drone

This isn't a bad spray job, it's a helicopter drone prototype from Northrop Grumman called the MQ-8C. It's based on the Bell 407.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 68

Future fighter

This isn't, as I thought at first glance, a YF-23 like we saw at the Western Museum of Flight. It's a prototype sixth-generation fighter from BAE Systems called the Tempest, due to enter service in 2035.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 68

52H

Though there are a few B-52s in museums, including at the excellent Castle Air Museum, none is the H variant, which is the only version still in service. This is an H, and it's still in service and based in Louisiana.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 68

Tricolors

Several demonstration teams performed at the airshow, including the Italian Frecce Tricolori.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 68

9+1

The Frecce Tricolori is a large squad, nine Aermacchi MB-339s plus one solo aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 68

Flag

They finish with a smoke il Tricolore. Awesome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 68

Flanker

Here's something you don't see every day, a Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 68

Beautiful blue

This example, in its gorgeous blue camo, is from the Ukrainian Air Force. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 68

Flybys

A sister plane to the static example did some impressive flybys and aerial acrobatics. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 68

Rolls

The Flanker, despite its size, is impressively maneuverable. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 68

Tanker 10

An American KC-10 aerial tanker.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 68

Boom

The KC-10 has a refueling boom, the other aerial refueling method from the probe-and-drogue you saw earlier on the Voyager.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 68

Cargo

Like the Voyager, the KC-10 can also fill multiple roles. In this case, it was carrying cargo. Apparently this is fairly rare, though.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 68

Engineer

This specific KC-10 first flew in 1979, and as such it's got a lot of analog. For that matter, it has a station for an engineer, which is exceptionally rare for a modern aircraft. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 68

Dials

Dials! Most of the aircraft at the show had zero analog dials at all, with myriad LCD screens taking their place. The handful of screens you see here is a recent addition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 68

Transformer

A V-22 Osprey, with its tiltable rotors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 68

High-speed VTOL

The V-22 has significantly better range and speed compared with a helicopter, yet can still take off and land vertically.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 68

Sound

The most surprising thing about the V-22 was how quiet it was, not just compared with the jets (obviously) but even compared with the duel-rotor Chinook that flew earlier.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 68

This is Sparta(n)

There were several of these C-27J Spartans at the show. They're essentially a scaled-down version of the C-130, using the same engines and electronics in a smaller, lighter, Italian-built airframe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 68

Rollin'

Shortly after the show opened on Sunday a C-27J performed some impressive maneuvers, including rolls that you wouldn't think possible with a transport aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 68

Glass on glass

Like most of the modern aircraft at the show, the only analog information device is the compass. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 68

Finnish

At first I thought this was a passenger version of the C-27, given its similar profile and location next to several. It's not. It's a C-295, built by Airbus. This example is one of several flown by the Finnish Air Force. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 68

Hail Caesar

This is a specially modified AW101 designed for combat search and rescue for the Italian Air Force. They call it the HH-101A Caesar.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 68

Candid cargo

Essentially a C-17 but older and built for the Soviets, and now former-Soviet states, it's an Ilyushin Il-76.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 68

Glass nose

This has a similar glass nose to the big An-22 we explored at the Technik Museum Speyer.

If you look closely there's something very cool above the wing...

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
53
of 68

Lancaster!

This was a rare treat. Not only a flyby of an Avro Lancaster (one of two still airworthy), but a flyby of a Lancaster escorted by a Spitfire and a Hurricane.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
54
of 68

Star

As you'd expect for one of the only airworthy examples of a type, the Lancaster PA474 starred in two movies, Operation Crossbow and The Guns of Navarone.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
55
of 68

AWACS

Another rare treat, a Boeing E-3 Sentry, aka AWACS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
56
of 68

Dome

The rotating radar dome is distinctive, to say the least. Inside the aircraft we weren't allowed to take photos, though it was generally a series of metal boxes and computer terminals. The cockpit of this Boeing 707 is still largely analog, but with some LCD screens, similar to the KC-10 you saw earlier.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
57
of 68

Like new

I thought this was a new aircraft, but the Piaggio P.166 is from the 1950s. This example was recently restored to look like new. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
58
of 68

C-17

This C-17 was farther down the flight line, and was a bit less crowded. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
59
of 68

Roof access

In the center of the image you can see a small porchlike platform. Above the end is a hatch that gives access to the top of the aircraft for what I imagine is a great view on the ground and a slightly breezy view in flight. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
60
of 68

Qatari

This is one of eight C-17s flown by the Qatari Emiri Air Force.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
61
of 68

MiG!

One of the most widely produced fighter aircraft of all time, it was impressive to see and hear a MiG-21 in flight.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
62
of 68

Parachuted

This example is flown by the Romanian Air Force.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
63
of 68

Wildcat

An AW159 Wildcat, originally designed by AgustaWestland, which is now owned by Leonardo. It's a multirole helicopter designed for support, ground attack and search-and-rescue operations.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
64
of 68

British Apache

This is an AgustaWestland Apache, a licence-built version of the Boeing AH-64 Apache. These were built not far from the Helicopter Museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
65
of 68

Red Arrows

In their last UK show of the summer, the Red Arrows put on an impressive aerobatics display. I saved an Instagram story with some short videos of this demonstration and some other parts of the show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
66
of 68

Modified Hawk

The Red Arrows fly a modified BAE Systems Hawk, a two-seat aircraft usually used as a trainer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
67
of 68

RIAT 2019

Despite a deluge of rain on Friday, RIAT 2019 was a fantastic show with some impressive aircraft and aerial displays.

Read more about our visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
68
of 68
