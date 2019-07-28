Meet the mighty aircraft of the 2019 Royal International Air Tattoo

What made this my favorite was the time my friends and I got to spend in the cockpit with one of the pilots, who was a riot. My friend asked if she could press any buttons and he said yes, then right as her finger touched he yelped, "NOT THAT ONE!"
This isn't, as I thought at first glance, a YF-23 like we saw at the Western Museum of Flight. It's a prototype sixth-generation fighter from BAE Systems called the Tempest, due to enter service in 2035.
Though there are a few B-52s in museums, including at the excellent Castle Air Museum, none is the H variant, which is the only version still in service. This is an H, and it's still in service and based in Louisiana.
At first I thought this was a passenger version of the C-27, given its similar profile and location next to several. It's not. It's a C-295, built by Airbus. This example is one of several flown by the Finnish Air Force.
The rotating radar dome is distinctive, to say the least. Inside the aircraft we weren't allowed to take photos, though it was generally a series of metal boxes and computer terminals. The cockpit of this Boeing 707 is still largely analog, but with some LCD screens, similar to the KC-10 you saw earlier.
In the center of the image you can see a small porchlike platform. Above the end is a hatch that gives access to the top of the aircraft for what I imagine is a great view on the ground and a slightly breezy view in flight.