Meet the Apple-like Meizu MX3 (pictures)

A large display and wild UI

Power and headphones

Wide yet thin

USB on the bottom

A slick, not sexy back

This camera packs plenty of options

Big and colorful

The Meizu MX3 has a large 5.1-inch LCD screen. Under it is a capacitive button to help control its unique Android interface.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
On the top side of the Meizu MX3 sits the power key and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Thanks to the Meizu MX3's trim profile it feels pretty compact despite its width.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The bottom lip of the Meizu MX3 houses its Micro-USB port.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The back side of the Meizu MX3 is smooth plastic that can be slippery especially if it's coated with fingerprints.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
On board the Meizu MX3 is an 8MP camera and a camera app with lots of settings.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Meizu MX3's screen is quite colorful.
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
