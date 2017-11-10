Jibo runs on a rechargeable battery and comes with a power cord. The power button is located on the back of Jibo's head inside the letter "b". On a full charge, his battery will last about one hour. Otherwise, it's best to leave him plugged in via power cord.
Jibo has two front-facing cameras. One is used for facial recognition, while the other is used to take photos. Photos are stored locally on the bot as 1-megapixel JPEG files. Jibo does not have any video recording capabilities yet.
Jibo does integrate with IFTTT triggers. You can ask him to turn on Philips Hue lights or adjust a Nest thermostat with an "abracadabra" command. Other IFTTT triggers include automatically posting photos he's taken and calling a missing phone.