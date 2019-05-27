CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Dell PC with Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Becky Loop, Intel's chief client architect, shows two 10nm Ice Lake processors for laptops.
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel's Foveros chip-stacking technology will let it stack multiple processor elements together for faster performance, as in this processor code-named "Lakefield." Foveros is a foundation of first-generation Project Athena laptops designed to overcome today's mobile PC limits.
  • Intel details its Ice Lake processors features and processor layout.
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel's Project Athena aims to improve a wide range of PC abilities at the same time.
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel PC group leader Chris Walker
  • Intel expects its Lakefield processor will enable new varieties of PCs.
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors
  • Intel says its new Ice Lake chips will offer the biggest speed boost since Merom and Nehalem designs of 2006 and 2008.
  • Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

A 300mm silicon wafer is studded with hundreds of Intel's Ice Lake processors. The processor is the first the chipmaker will manufacture using a long-delayed 10-nanometer process.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
1
of 16

Dell PC with Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel showed this Dell PC prototype running Intel's Ice Lake processors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
2
of 16

Becky Loop shows two 10nm Ice Lake processors for laptops

Becky Loop, Intel's chief client architect, shows two 10nm Ice Lake processors for laptops. The chips will arrive in laptops, but desktop computers that can draw plenty of power from the electricity plug will continue to use earlier chips built with the older 14nm manufacturing process.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
3
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

The Sunny Cove microarchitecture at the heart of Intel's Ice Lake processors does 18 percent more computing work for each tick of the chip's clock than the previous design, Intel says.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
4
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel's Ice Lake processors feature a graphics system that's 1.4 to 1.8 times faster -- a major speed boost for gamers. On this photo, Intel's Iris graphics subsystem is the darker part of each rectangular chip.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
5
of 16

Foveros in Intel Lakefield chip

Intel's Foveros chip-stacking technology will let it stack multiple processor elements together for faster performance, as in this processor code-named "Lakefield." Foveros is a foundation of first-generation Project Athena laptops designed to overcome today's mobile PC limits.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Intel
6
of 16

Intel Ice Lake technical details

Intel details its Ice Lake processor's features and processor layout.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Intel
7
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Part of the speed boost in Intel's Ice Lake processors comes from increasing high-speed cache memory that's used to keep data ready for fast access. The fastest level 1 cache increases from 32 kilobytes to 48KB, and the level 2 cache increases from 256KB to 512KB.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
8
of 16

Intel Project Athena goals

Intel's Project Athena aims to improve a wide range of PC abilities at the same time.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Intel
9
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

On some AI speed tests, Ice Lake processors are double the speed of their predecessors. A small amount of dedicated low-power circuitry is good for voice control.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
10
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel's Ice Lake processors will arrive in 2019 in two variations: the low-power U series at left and the even lower-power Y series at right.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
11
of 16

Intel PC group leader Chris Walker

Intel PC group leader Chris Walker holds a Dell laptop powered by an Intel Ice Lake chip.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
12
of 16

Intel Lakefield-based new PC design ideas

Intel expects its Lakefield processor will enable new varieties of PCs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Intel
13
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel built fast Thunderbolt 3 abilities directly into Ice Lake processor, making it easier and cheaper for PC makers to include four of the high-speed data ports.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
14
of 16

Intel Ice Lake and processor history

Intel says its new Ice Lake chips will offer the biggest speed boost since Merom and Nehalem designs of 2006 and 2008.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Intel
15
of 16

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
16
of 16
Now Reading

Meet Intel's Ice Lake processor, due to speed up PCs in 2019

Up Next

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo doubles down on screens

Latest Stories

HP goes wooden with Envy at Computex 2019

HP goes wooden with Envy at Computex 2019

by
Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

by
Intel promises faster laptops with Ice Lake chips this year

Intel promises faster laptops with Ice Lake chips this year

by
Intel's Project Athena aims for laptops with both power and battery life

Intel's Project Athena aims for laptops with both power and battery life

by
The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better

The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better

by