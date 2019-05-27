Becky Loop shows two 10nm Ice Lake processors for laptops
Becky Loop, Intel's chief client architect, shows two 10nm Ice Lake processors for laptops. The chips will arrive in laptops, but desktop computers that can draw plenty of power from the electricity plug will continue to use earlier chips built with the older 14nm manufacturing process.
Intel's Ice Lake processors feature a graphics system that's 1.4 to 1.8 times faster -- a major speed boost for gamers. On this photo, Intel's Iris graphics subsystem is the darker part of each rectangular chip.
Intel's Foveros chip-stacking technology will let it stack multiple processor elements together for faster performance, as in this processor code-named "Lakefield." Foveros is a foundation of first-generation Project Athena laptops designed to overcome today's mobile PC limits.
Part of the speed boost in Intel's Ice Lake processors comes from increasing high-speed cache memory that's used to keep data ready for fast access. The fastest level 1 cache increases from 32 kilobytes to 48KB, and the level 2 cache increases from 256KB to 512KB.