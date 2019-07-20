Marvel invades San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with awesome Avengers cosplay

CNET también está disponible en español.
With anticipation high for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I expected to see great Avengers cosplay at the 50th San Diego Comic-Con. I wasn't disappointed.
I stopped by the Marvel cosplay photoshoot at the convention center, and saw a lot of favorite characters from the MCU, TV shows and comics.
Now let's check out the highlights from the photoshoot, plus the best Marvel cosplay we've seen all over SDCC 2019.
@griffincostumes is worthy of the best Captain America cosplay.
This cosplayer paid homage to our departed Tony Stark.
Thor may have gained weight in Avengers: Endgame, but he looks very mighty and ready for battle. I also have to highlight that @jericho_myle's performance as the Asgardian god was on point.
It took Daniel Trevizo six months to make this Hulkbuster from Infinity War. It's made out of high-density foam and PVC pipe.
And we got to see it walking around.
I found these two going at it once again. Star-Lord by @coinzcomics and a gender-bending Thanos by @elsmail.
@iamwintermute showing off her Wasp moves.
This cosplayer really pulls off the mightiness of the Asgardian god.
@realdavepenner shows off his Captain America.
For a little crossover between movies and TV shows, we got Carol Danvers and Luke Cage by @cagednerd of Partynerdz.
Excuse me, I should've said Bro Thor.
Cosplayer @mediocre_jedi took advantage of his resemblance to Jeremy Renner when cosplaying as Hawkeye. Next to him is @sublimerubbish as America Chavez.
The present and future of Captain Marvel collide at SDCC 2019 with cosplayer @Hinojosa_ranch and @Avalonzuercher.
I am a big Miles Morales fan, and it was great to see a lot of cosplayers bringing their own takes on his Spider-Man, but @Blackgokou even practiced his Spanish.
Odin hanging with two versions of his firstborn because the multiverse is real at Comic-Con.
Christopher Gauntt's Doctor Strange was really good. His costume was highly detailed, but he also practiced his moves and his performance.
@starlord_rulez has Peter Jason Quill down to a tee.
I had to show you a full picture of Star-Lord's outfit so you can appreciate the details of the Walkman, the boots and the overall moves from Star-Lord.
Only at Comic-Con can you can see the complete Marvel universe of cosplay.
