Marvel invades San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with awesome Avengers cosplay

Avengers, assemble!

With anticipation high for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I expected to see great Avengers cosplay at the 50th San Diego Comic-Con. I wasn't disappointed.

I stopped by the Marvel cosplay photoshoot at the convention center, and saw a lot of favorite characters from the MCU, TV shows and comics.

Now let's check out the highlights from the photoshoot, plus the best Marvel cosplay we've seen all over SDCC 2019.

Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 22

Captain America

@griffincostumes is worthy of the best Captain America cosplay.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 22

Tony's heart

This cosplayer paid homage to our departed Tony Stark.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 22

Thor

Thor may have gained weight in Avengers: Endgame, but he looks very mighty and ready for battle. I also have to highlight that @jericho_myle's performance as the Asgardian god was on point.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 22

Hulkbuster

It took Daniel Trevizo six months to make this Hulkbuster from Infinity War. It's made out of high-density foam and PVC pipe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 22

Hulkbuster on the go

And we got to see it walking around. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 22

Captain Marvel

Cosplayer @victorreyous became Carol Danvers for the day. If you're a fan of Captain Marvel, check out our SDCC 2019 giveaway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 22

Always fighting for Gamora

I found these two going at it once again. Star-Lord by @coinzcomics and a gender-bending Thanos by @elsmail.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 22

Wasp

@iamwintermute showing off her Wasp moves.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 22

Mighty Thor

This cosplayer really pulls off the mightiness of the Asgardian god.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 22

The first Avenger

@realdavepenner shows off his Captain America.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 22

Captain Marvel and Luke Cage

For a little crossover between movies and TV shows, we got Carol Danvers and Luke Cage by @cagednerd of Partynerdz. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 22

Black Widow and Captain America

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 22

Fat Thor

Excuse me, I should've said Bro Thor. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 22

Hawkeye and America Chavez

Cosplayer @mediocre_jedi took advantage of his resemblance to Jeremy Renner when cosplaying as Hawkeye. Next to him is @sublimerubbish as America Chavez.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 22

Captain Marvel duo

The present and future of Captain Marvel collide at SDCC 2019 with cosplayer @Hinojosa_ranch and @Avalonzuercher.

Remember to check out our Comic-Con giveaway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 22

Miles Morales

I am a big Miles Morales fan, and it was great to see a lot of cosplayers bringing their own takes on his Spider-Man, but @Blackgokou even practiced his Spanish. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 22

Asgardians

Odin hanging with two versions of his firstborn because the multiverse is real at Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 22

Doctor Strange

Christopher Gauntt's Doctor Strange was really good. His costume was highly detailed, but he also practiced his moves and his performance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 22

Star-Lord

@starlord_rulez has Peter Jason Quill down to a tee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 22

Star-Lord, the full view

I had to show you a full picture of Star-Lord's outfit so you can appreciate the details of the Walkman, the boots and the overall moves from Star-Lord.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
21
of 22

Avengers

Only at Comic-Con can you can see the complete Marvel universe of cosplay.

Don't forget to check out our full coverage and roundup of the best cosplay we've seen at SDCC 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 22
