CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • hela1
  • ronan-the-accuser
  • thor-ragnarok-grandmaster-newsletter-crop.png
  • marvelinfinitywar-thecollector
  • marvelinfinitywar-wintersoldier
  • doctor-strange8.jpg
  • batman-robin-poison-ivy
  • spider-man-3
  • suicide-squad-joker
  • suicide-squad-harley-and-deadshot
  • deadpool-2-firefist
  • ghost-ant-man

Hela in Thor: Ragnarok

This one gets a massive "Hela yeah" from us. Not only was Cate Blanchett's Hela a perfectly villainous foil for Thor, her eye makeup was shaded to perfectly match the lines of her headpiece/spider-antlers. 

Get the look: Get a job, buy your own apartment, start that Spin Class and destroy the patrilineal establishment. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel StudiosRead the article
1
of 12

Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy

You draw your winged eyeliner perfectly on one eye, but the other eye doesn't quite match. So you keep making it bigger and bigger until suddenly you've gone full panda. Yeah. That. 

Get the look: Blend your eyeliner down, blend your lipstick up, and join the two somewhere mid-cheek. Or just bite into a tub of ink, just like Ronan is doing here. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
2
of 12

Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok

Yes! Yes, yes yes. Jeff Goldblum can do literally no wrong. When he flashdanced into our electric dreams in Thor: Ragnarok it was like watching Jurassic Park through a glitter kaleidoscope. You just know Tan from Queer Eye on Netflix is trying to pull off this hair. 

Get the look: Find a metallic eye shadow pencil and go nuts. If all else fails, just borrow your Dad's outfits from when he was in that Flock of Seagulls tribute band. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
3
of 12

The Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy

The poor man's Grandmaster, Benicio Del Toro is still rocking the look we all wish we could pull off, male or female. We particularly like the eyes here. The eyebrows say, "I know how to throw a party!" but the eyeliner says, "None of you even noticed the decorating I did!"

Get the look: Spray in some volumizing hair spray, bleach those brows and bite into your ballpoint pen real hard. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
4
of 12

The Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Bucky is a Really Bad, Guys. You know it from his troubled stare, from his ill-kempt hair and from the fact that Winter Soldier was objectively the most boring and terrible Marvel movie of the decade. Don't at me.

Get the look: Borrow your sister's eyeliner, smoosh it around your eyes in the bathroom of a "Fallout Boy" concert and stare into the distance while you wonder why Cap hasn't returned your calls. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
5
of 12

Dormammu in Doctor Strange

This is what happens when you don't take your eyeliner off after a gig and use that new moisturizing eye cream before you go to bed. Eczema is a serious condition if left untreated. 

Get the look: Spend a solid hour getting ready for a night on the town, then cry it all off after two many tequila sunrises with the girls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Studios
6
of 12

Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin

There's a lot happening here -- the clip-in hair extensions, the two-tone autumnal eye shadow, the jazzy Christmas earrings that Ivy definitely bought from Claire's. This girl will break your heart, but she has to get it done before her dad picks her up at 9 p.m.

Get the look: You're going to want to block out that brow with a gluestick, ladies and gents. Do zero blending of your matte red and yellow eye shadows, pencil on a razor-thin brow a la Gwen Stefani circa No Doubt and don't forget the Lipsmackers for that poisoned kiss!

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
7
of 12

Spider-Man in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man gets edgy in Spider-Man 3. And just like all good boys gone bad it follows the classic pattern: he starts wearing guyliner and acts like a total jerk in a jazz club. If it's possible to mansplain on a piano while crashing your ex-girlfriend's waitressing shift, then Spidey does it perfectly. 

Get the look: The side-fringe isn't a phase, Mom!

Published:Caption:Photo:Columbia Pictures
8
of 12

The Joker in Suicide Squad

We thought we'd gotten this eyeliner out of our system in Spider-Man 3. When the first-look posters for Suicide Squad came out back in 2015, it was like a perfect amalgam of all the worst OKCupid selfies had come to life. Tattooing the words "damaged" and "HA HA HA" on The Joker's head is as subtle as a freight train. 

Get the look: Buy a Sharpie and scrawl your deepest desires on your forehead. But for a better look, just copy Jared Leto's Rayon character in Dallas Buyer's Club. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
9
of 12

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

When Suicide Squad hit theaters, you just know Party City stocks went up immediately in anticipation of all those cosplay wig sales. Winning points for throwing some colour in the mix, Harley's look is instantly recognisable. Just like the tattoos spelling out her inner demons. 

Get the look: You don't have to brave the hotpants and terrible tattoos, just throw on some red and blue and take it anywhere you want.

Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros.
10
of 12

Firefist in Deadpool 2

By the time we get to Firefist in Deadpool 2, we know that eyeliner means "T-minus 'evil' in three snappily-written acts." This was a bold new line for New Zealand's beloved Julian Dennison -- great to see the kid hitting the big time, but we still miss Ricky Baker. 

Get the look: Drug store eyeliner in "All Black" shade. 

Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century FoxRead the article
11
of 12

Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp

You've gotta love comic books. Ghost is only just managing to hold a very tenuous grip on reality (you would too if your molecules were trying to rebel against you), but she still has time to rock a moody kohl eyeliner. 

Get the look: Like all good quantum physics, your eyeliner should be able to shift states -- from work to Friday night drinks in a flash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel Entertainment
12
of 12
Now Reading

Marvel and DC villains ranked (according to their stupid eyeliner)

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Samsung snags patent for biometric camera, just like Apple

Samsung snags patent for biometric camera, just like Apple

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
Wikipedia's Italian, Spanish and Polish versions go dark in protest

Wikipedia's Italian, Spanish and Polish versions go dark in protest

by
Kim Dotcom loses appeal against extradition to the US

Kim Dotcom loses appeal against extradition to the US

by
Alibaba's new AI can generate 20,000 lines of copy in a second

Alibaba's new AI can generate 20,000 lines of copy in a second

by
Giant telescope captures incredible images of a newborn planet

Giant telescope captures incredible images of a newborn planet

by