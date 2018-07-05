This one gets a massive "Hela yeah" from us. Not only was Cate Blanchett's Hela a perfectly villainous foil for Thor, her eye makeup was shaded to perfectly match the lines of her headpiece/spider-antlers.
Get the look: Get a job, buy your own apartment, start that Spin Class and destroy the patrilineal establishment.
Yes! Yes, yes yes. Jeff Goldblum can do literally no wrong. When he flashdanced into our electric dreams in Thor: Ragnarok it was like watching Jurassic Park through a glitter kaleidoscope. You just know Tan from Queer Eye on Netflix is trying to pull off this hair.
Get the look: Find a metallic eye shadow pencil and go nuts. If all else fails, just borrow your Dad's outfits from when he was in that Flock of Seagulls tribute band.
The poor man's Grandmaster, Benicio Del Toro is still rocking the look we all wish we could pull off, male or female. We particularly like the eyes here. The eyebrows say, "I know how to throw a party!" but the eyeliner says, "None of you even noticed the decorating I did!"
Get the look: Spray in some volumizing hair spray, bleach those brows and bite into your ballpointpen real hard.
The Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Bucky is a Really Bad, Guys. You know it from his troubled stare, from his ill-kempt hair and from the fact that Winter Soldier was objectively the most boring and terrible Marvel movie of the decade. Don't at me.
Get the look: Borrow your sister's eyeliner, smoosh it around your eyes in the bathroom of a "Fallout Boy" concert and stare into the distance while you wonder why Cap hasn't returned your calls.
There's a lot happening here -- the clip-in hair extensions, the two-tone autumnal eye shadow, the jazzy Christmas earrings that Ivy definitely bought from Claire's. This girl will break your heart, but she has to get it done before her dad picks her up at 9 p.m.
Get the look: You're going to want to block out that brow with a gluestick, ladies and gents. Do zero blending of your matte red and yellow eye shadows, pencil on a razor-thin brow a la Gwen Stefani circa No Doubt and don't forget the Lipsmackers for that poisoned kiss!
Spider-Man gets edgy in Spider-Man 3. And just like all good boys gone bad it follows the classic pattern: he starts wearing guyliner and acts like a total jerk in a jazz club. If it's possible to mansplain on a piano while crashing your ex-girlfriend's waitressing shift, then Spidey does it perfectly.
We thought we'd gotten this eyeliner out of our system in Spider-Man 3. When the first-look posters for Suicide Squad came out back in 2015, it was like a perfect amalgam of all the worst OKCupid selfies had come to life. Tattooing the words "damaged" and "HA HA HA" on The Joker's head is as subtle as a freight train.
Get the look: Buy a Sharpie and scrawl your deepest desires on your forehead. But for a better look, just copy Jared Leto's Rayon character in Dallas Buyer's Club.
When Suicide Squad hit theaters, you just know Party City stocks went up immediately in anticipation of all those cosplay wig sales. Winning points for throwing some colour in the mix, Harley's look is instantly recognisable. Just like the tattoos spelling out her inner demons.
Get the look: You don't have to brave the hotpants and terrible tattoos, just throw on some red and blue and take it anywhere you want.
By the time we get to Firefist in Deadpool 2, we know that eyeliner means "T-minus 'evil' in three snappily-written acts." This was a bold new line for New Zealand's beloved Julian Dennison -- great to see the kid hitting the big time, but we still miss Ricky Baker.
Get the look: Drug store eyeliner in "All Black" shade.
You've gotta love comic books. Ghost is only just managing to hold a very tenuous grip on reality (you would too if your molecules were trying to rebel against you), but she still has time to rock a moody kohl eyeliner.
Get the look: Like all good quantum physics, your eyeliner should be able to shift states -- from work to Friday night drinks in a flash.