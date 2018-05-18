Maker Faire captures the DIY spirit in art, science, music and robotics

CNET también está disponible en español.

Embodying the spirit of innovation, culture and education, Maker Faire is back in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend for its 13th year.

Immerse yourself in entire worlds of Lego, trains, engineering and video games, all designed and built by makers like you.

A giant wolf statue on the main lawn at the San Mateo County Events Center, where Maker Faire is taking place this weekend.

The ElectroMage light piano, designed and built by Benjamin Hencke.

A Maker Faire welcome bot in one of the expo halls.

The AZoth Pyramid Capstone meditation chamber offers "a 5-minute trip through inner space-time."

Don't forget your cash -- there's food and lots of cool maker kits for sale here.

Turn the knob, and as the sound waves change in the tube, the foam beads respond to the air movement.

An R2 unit calmly roams the floor Friday afternoon in the robotics pavilion.

The Playa Chair is like a wheelchair, but different. Instead of wheels, it crawls along with robotic arms.

People generating power with their legs at the Pedal Powered Stage.

Nintendo Labo has a huge pavilion, where you can learn and experience the many ways to integrate building with gaming.

Or sit back, relax and take a ride in the Solar Surrey!

Play a wild 360 degree game of Pac-Man on this projection sphere.

The Fairfax Dalek roams the robotic pavilion.

A Star Destroyer made entirely of tape!

Or chat with a robot, like these InMoove humanoid chaps.

My new big furry friend, CDC -- a Cat of a Different Color.

A complex version of a backyard water fountain, made from hundreds of feet of PVC.

