Make tasty fried food at home with DeLonghi's MultiFry

The DeLonghi MultiFry 1363 isn't cheap or small for a kitchen counter cooker, but it fries tasty food with less oil.
DeLonghi calls the MultiFry a multicooker but it's really a high-octane electric convection oven.
There aren't many buttons on the MultiFry's control panel. Shown here is a power button, a key to turn the bottom heater on and off, plus a lid release.
The lid of the MultiFry houses a powerful heat element and convection fan array.
You control the MultiFry's heat level but adjusting its power dial.
The MultiFry's bowl comes with a paddle arm that stirs food while cooking.
The MultiFry's bowl is removable and has a flip-out handle.
A small digital timer sits in a space on the control panel.
The timer module swivels out of its dock so you can remove it.
The timer then becomes portable to track cook times around the house.
Frozen items like these waffle fries came out crisp without adding any extra oil.
The MultiFry was able to sear and cook fresh food, too. Chicken wings came out especially well.