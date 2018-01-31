Make tasty fried food at home with DeLonghi's MultiFry

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

DeLonghi MultiFry 1363

  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-1
    1
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-3
    2
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-11
    3
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-7
    4
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-5
    5
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-6
    6
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-10
    7
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-2
    8
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-8
    9
    of 12
  • delonghi-multifry-1363-product-photos-9
    10
    of 12
  • DeLonghi MultiFry
    11
    of 12
  • download-20180129-164512
    12
    of 12

The DeLonghi MultiFry 1363 isn't cheap or small for a kitchen counter cooker, but it fries tasty food with less oil.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

DeLonghi calls the MultiFry a multicooker but it's really a high-octane electric convection oven.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

There aren't many buttons on the MultiFry's control panel. Shown here is a power button, a key to turn the bottom heater on and off, plus a lid release.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The lid of the MultiFry houses a powerful heat element and convection fan array.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

You control the MultiFry's heat level but adjusting its power dial.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The MultiFry's bowl comes with a paddle arm that stirs food while cooking.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The MultiFry's bowl is removable and has a flip-out handle.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

A small digital timer sits in a space on the control panel.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The timer module swivels out of its dock so you can remove it.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The timer then becomes portable to track cook times around the house.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

Frozen items like these waffle fries came out crisp without adding any extra oil.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The MultiFry was able to sear and cook fresh food, too. Chicken wings came out especially well.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$169.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com
1 of 12
|

Make tasty fried food at home with DeLonghi's MultiFry

Published:
Up Next
How to make tasty pots of rice in y...
8

Latest Stories

iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117)

iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 117)

by
Enter for your chance to win* a Canary home-security package

Enter for your chance to win* a Canary home-security package

by
iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (AB Extra Crunchy, Ep. 117)
55:05

iPhone X is the top seller, but total iPhone sales take a step back (AB Extra Crunchy, Ep. 117)

by
iOS 12 will delay new iPhone features
5:52

iOS 12 will delay new iPhone features

by
Apple iPhone sales drop slightly
1:57

Apple iPhone sales drop slightly

by
How to send text messages using Alexa
1:46

How to send text messages using Alexa

by