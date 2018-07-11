Make sure your humidifier is set up correctly

CNET también está disponible en español.
Where you place your dehumidifier determines how well it will function. Put it in a location where it'll do the most good.
Avoid placing your portable dehumidifier in high-traffic areas.
By default, most portable dehumidifiers collect moisture in an internal drip tray.
Attach a drain tube so the dehumidifier pumps out the water it collects.
Have your dehumidifier either drain into a drain or directly into a sink.
Set your dehumidifier to a value within the ideal indoor range of 35 to 50 percent ambient relative humidity.
Cleaning your dehumidifier will help keep it running as it should.
Many dehumidifiers have air filters that you must clean frequently.