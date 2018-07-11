Make sure your humidifier is set up correctly

CNET también está disponible en español.

Where you place your dehumidifier determines how well it will function. Put it in a location where it'll do the most good.

Read the article
1
of 8

Avoid placing your portable dehumidifier in high-traffic areas.

Read the article
2
of 8

By default, most portable dehumidifiers collect moisture in an internal drip tray.

Read the article
3
of 8

Attach a drain tube so the dehumidifier pumps out the water it collects.

Read the article
4
of 8

Have your dehumidifier either drain into a drain or directly into a sink.

Read the article
5
of 8

Set your dehumidifier to a value within the ideal indoor range of 35 to 50 percent ambient relative humidity.

Read the article
6
of 8

Cleaning your dehumidifier will help keep it running as it should.

Read the article
7
of 8

Many dehumidifiers have air filters that you must clean frequently.

Read the article
8
of 8
