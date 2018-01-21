CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • logi-circle-2-1
    1
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-4
    2
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-5
    3
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-2
    4
    of 5
  • logi-circle-2-3
    5
    of 5

Meet the $180 Logitech Circle 2 (roughly £130 and AU$225 converted).

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

This model is a power-adapter-dependent indoor/outdoor security camera.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

It has 1,080p HD live streaming, a 180-degree field of view and free 24-hour event-based cloud storage. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

This camera also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Sign up for Logitech's optional cloud service to get access to even more features, such as person alerts and motion detection zones. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home
1 of 5
|

Logitech's Circle 2 home security camera isn't stuck indoors

Published:
Up Next
This garage gadget adds simple smar...
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by