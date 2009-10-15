CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Logitech G110 gaming keyboard

Logitech G110 gaming keyboard

Logitech G110 gaming keyboard

Logitech G110 gaming keyboard

Logitech G110 gaming keyboard

  • 1
    of 5
  • 2
    of 5
  • 3
    of 5
  • 4
    of 5
  • 5
    of 5
Logitech's G110 gaming keyboard adds LED backlighting that can range from blue to purple to red, USB 2.0 and audio headset support, and programmable keys for 36-character macros, at a cost of $79.
Caption by / Photo by Logitech
Logitech's G110 gaming keyboard adds LED backlighting that can range from blue to purple to red, USB 2.0 and audio headset support, and programmable keys for 36-character macros, at a cost of $79.
Caption by / Photo by Logitech
Logitech's G110 gaming keyboard adds LED backlighting that can range from blue to purple to red, USB 2.0 and audio headset support, and programmable keys for 36-character macros, at a cost of $79.
Caption by / Photo by Logitech
Logitech's G110 gaming keyboard adds LED backlighting that can range from blue to purple to red, USB 2.0 and audio headset support, and programmable keys for 36-character macros, at a cost of $79.
Caption by / Photo by Logitech
Logitech's G110 gaming keyboard adds LED backlighting that can range from blue to purple to red, USB 2.0 and audio headset support, and programmable keys for 36-character macros, at a cost of $79.
Caption by / Photo by Logitech
1 of 5
|

Logitech Gaming Keyboard G110

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by